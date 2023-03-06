Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference Call March 6, 2023 7:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Donald Wood - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Berkes - President and Chief Operating Officer

Dan Guglielmone - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Leah Andress Brady - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Craig Mailman - Citi Investment Research

Craig Mailman

Welcome everyone to the 7:15 a.m. session at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Craig Mailman with City Research, and we're pleased to have with Federal Realty CEO, Don Wood. This session is for Citi clients only, if media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those in the room or the webcast, you can sign onto liveqa.com and enter code citi2023 to submit any questions. If you do not want to raise your hand.

Don, we'll turn over to you to introduce the company and any members of management that are with you today. Then we'll turn over to Q&A.

Donald Wood

Well, thanks Craig. Good morning, everybody. I don't know what we did to Citi to piss them off to get the 7:15 a.m. slot here, but really can't thank you guys enough for being here. Anybody can listen on the webcast, but having you here in-person is helpful to us. To my left is our President, Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Berkes. We've been together over 20 years. To the right, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, Dan Guglielmone. No one has it -- no one gets it right. Just Dan G that works all day long. And Vice President Head of Investor Relations, Leah Ann Brady. That's it. Do we -- do I just go off Craig or do you ask me a question to get started? I don't know…

