The last time we discussed Hess Midstream Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), we mentioned how the company was expensive, but with substantial potential. The company is part of developing some of the largest low-cost oil deposits on the planet, at its Guyana development, and as we'll see, the company has the ability to generate massive shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation Positioning

Hess Corporation has a uniquely positioned portfolio of assets with its upstream focus.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation expects to achieve more than 10% annualized top-line production growth through 2027. In Guyana, the company's resources have topped 11 billion barrels and the company has a line of sight to more than 2 million barrels / day in low-cost production. This is a major asset where the company has a 30% stake in, in addition to other fields.

The company is expecting to sanction the next development at Uaru in the current quarter. The company's Guyana developments have a breakeven of ~$30, and the company expects its portfolio breakeven to be $50 / barrel Brent by 2027 as its cash margins continue to expand and its cash costs continue to decrease.

The company expects CFFO to expand by 25% annualized and expects its debt to decline substantially in the upcoming years. The company plans to return ~75% of annual free cash flow ("FCF") to shareholders.

Hess Corporation Financial Strength

Hess Corporation has strong financials that can be expected to continue improving.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has a mere $3.4 billion in debt due through YE 2031, something that it can comfortably afford. It had $2.5 billion in cash, enough to handle 65% of its debt, and it has 90 thousand barrels / day hedged to help protect its asset portfolio. Among upstream companies, growing production should enable some of the strongest growth rates.

The company recently raised its dividend 50%, but it still has a fairly modest dividend of just over 1.2%. The company repurchased $650 million of stock in 2022, and we expect it to continue to its repurchases. The sooner it does its repurchases, the longer the return potential.

Hess Corporation Assets

At the core of Hess Corporation's are some strong assets.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation's 30% interest across 6.6 million acres has led to a staggering 31 major discoveries to date. The size of the resource, now more than 11 billion barrels, continues to grow as a result of these discoveries, despite continued current production from the field running at more than 100 million barrels / year.

So far, break-evens have been at roughly $30 / barrel Brent, and the company expects to start up the Payara FPSO before year-end. The company also has several blocks nearby, but no production from them yet. However, exploration is expected to start here in the next several years. By 2026, production from Guyana is expected to top more than 1 million barrels / day.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company's Asia production was roughly 62 thousand barrels / day with annual capex. That puts capex at roughly $10 / barrel, and the company's portfolio in the region has long-term contracts. We expect this to form a basis of hundreds of millions of reliable cash flow for the company that will enable shareholder returns.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the company has 30 thousand barrels / day with $125 million in capex, or a similar ~$10 / barrel. The company is doing some minor exploration and development here, and we expect it'll have some reliable cash flow from the portfolio from these two assets.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The Bakken basin represents the company's other major source of production outside of Guyana. The company has 465 thousand acres with a 75% WI and ~170 thousand barrels / day in attributable production in 2023 with $1.1 billion in capex (~$15 / barrel). The company has done a good job of keeping costs down and has 1.7 billion barrels of remaining resources.

The company has 65 rig years of production at $70 / barrel WTI, which means almost 20 years of production with its 2023 4 rig drilling program. The company expects to drill ~110 new wells in 2023. In the Bakken, the company also has just over $3 billion in Hess Midstream equity. This provides the company with $240 million in dividends and gives it a strong vehicle for midstream investment.

That infrastructure was a substantial part of building out Bakken shale, and the company's strength here will help it continue to generate reliable production in the basin.

Hess Corporation Shareholder Return Potential

Putting all of this together, Hess Corporation has the ability to generate large and growing shareholder returns.

Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

The company expects more than 500 thousand barrels / day in attributable production in 2027, with $10 / barrel in cash costs and $7.8 billion CFFO. We expect that to turn into $5 billion in FCF, after some investment in growth, representing a 12% FCF yield. The company expects repurchases and dividends to result in 9% direct shareholder returns.

That's expensive but not spectacular, so why are we recommending investing? There are a few reasons. The first is that the Hess Corporation's stock is expensive, but for good reason. It has one of the strongest runways to continued production growth. It's also worth noting here that production growth doesn't end in 2027, the company can easily continue ramping.

We expect Guyana to enter the 2030s producing close to 2 million barrels / day, which means the company's production could grow from 500 thousand barrels / day in 2027 towards 1+ million barrels / day in 2030+. That means substantial FCF past above. Additionally, the company is buying shares from now until then, increasing rewards.

The company is a strong pure-play upstream producer with substantial potential to generate returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis is crude oil prices. With Brent crude approaching $90 / barrel, the company has a strong and profitable portfolio. At $40-50 / barrel that story changes dramatically. That's combined with long-term weakness in the markets as production potentially shifts towards renewable energy, but the decline rate for fields helps to support that.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has a dividend yield of more than 1% and it's continuing to repurchase shares. Those repurchases are supported by strong FCF. We expect the company's FCF to continue growing, enabling increasing shareholder returns as its production continues to grow.

Hess Corporation's attributable production is expected to top 500 thousand barrels / day in 2027, and we expect that number to grow towards or past 1 million barrels / day into the early-2030s. That's supported by massive growth in Guyana and other growth assets. Overall, that makes Hess Corporation a valuable potential with long-term growth.