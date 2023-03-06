Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 5:51 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference March 6, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Mason - President of Lilly Diabetes

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] at the Cowen Conference again this year. Representing the company is Mike Mason, who is President of Lilly Diabetes. So Mike, thank you for making the journey. Lots to cover, obviously, an incredibly exciting business within Lilly. And so let's start right out. We're all kind of fixated on the obesity opportunity and just how big it could be. What are the biggest challenges and barriers to growing obesity treatment in this country and outside the country?

Mike Mason

All right. Well, thanks for the question. Good to see everyone. We’re all packed into a tight room, hopefully, no one has COVID or we'll all have it. Yes. I know everyone here is excited about obesity and trying to figure out the size of it. Obviously, we're doing the same thing at Lilly and trying to make it as massive an opportunity to help as many patients as possible. It is a chronic disease that really affects both physically, emotionally patients. We're starting to get into a deep emotional consequences of living with chronic weight management for a lifetime. And it's quite humbling to think that we have a product that after approval could really help change the lives of people. Yes, I think it will come down to access. I think if you look at over the last couple of years, you may have been wondering, okay, our health care professional is going to write it or consumer is going to be interested in it. I think those questions have been checked. I think the big question is going to be long term access in the US by our estimates, and I think by what Novo has said publicly, about half of employers have opted in to obesity

