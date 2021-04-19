Fevertree: Great Business In A Difficult Time

Mar. 06, 2023 6:55 PM ETFevertree Drinks PLC (FQVTF)FQVTY
Alessandro Merlini profile picture
Alessandro Merlini
41 Followers

Summary

  • Fevertree is a very good business that has had an ROIC of over 30% for years.
  • In the last two years, even after lowering the margins, the ROIC has not fallen below 20%.
  • The brand is very strong and the company is the market leader in the premium segment in several countries.
  • At the moment, the company is correctly valued using conservative estimates in my view.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Chelsea Market Live hosted by Haylie Duff, Tia Mowry and Tiffani Thiessen

Ilya S. Savenok

Introduction

Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF) is a classic example of a great business going through a difficult time. In fact, even if sales have gone well in recent years and the brand has been strengthened by gaining market share

production sites

Interim Report FY22

revenue 2016-2021

2016-2021 (TIKR)

brand

Annual Report FY21

market

Interim Report FY22

market

Interim Report FY22

financials

TIKR

ratios

TIKR

cash flow

TIKR

dcf

Author's estimates

dcf

Author's estimate

dcf

Author's estimate

dcf

Author's estimate

This article was written by

Alessandro Merlini profile picture
Alessandro Merlini
41 Followers
I like to call myself a value investor because I try to invest in great companies by paying them less than they are worth to have a margin of safety. The first thing I think about before  investing in a company is the potential loss I can incur and the likelihood of this occurring. I don't see volatility as a risk, I invest for the long term and I don't care about short term swings caused by market euphoria or fear. In my opinion, volatility is a problem when you want to get out of a position quickly or when you don't know what you are buying. I am not a trader and I want to understand the businesses in which I invest my savings.Some of the investors I admire most who have helped shape my thinking are Warren Buffet, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, and Mohnish Pabrai.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FQVTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.