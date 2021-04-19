Ilya S. Savenok

Introduction

Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF) is a classic example of a great business going through a difficult time. In fact, even if sales have gone well in recent years and the brand has been strengthened by gaining market share in some markets, geopolitical uncertainties and a supply chain that still has problems, have weighed heavily on margins. The deterioration in profitability weighed heavily on the share price, causing it to fall to levels that I consider interesting. Right now, analysts are very pessimistic about the future of Fevertree, in fact current estimates do not foresee a return of margins to pre-covid levels.

All great businesses have had hard times, sometimes due to management errors, other times due to macroeconomic conditions. When these events occur it is important to consider whether these problems are temporary or permanent. For reasons that I will clarify later, I believe that the difficulties Fevertree is currently facing are temporary and that it can therefore return to more than satisfactory margin levels while continuing to grow revenues significantly.

Business

Fevertree operates in the premium segment of the cocktail mixers sector. The company was founded in 2004 by Charles Roll and Tim Warrillow (the current CEO) with the aim of filling what for them was a market vacuum. The cocktail mixers market has in fact been dominated for years by brands that focused on quantity and cost reduction, inevitably reducing the taste of the products sold. We can see it as a market where big brands like Schweppes didn't feel a great need to invest capital in R&D and product improvement, because there wasn't an alternative. Fevertree undoubtedly had the first mover advantage by being born with the aim of offering high quality mixers made with exceptional ingredients. Their motto is: “if ¾ of your drink is a mixer, mix it with the best”. They have achieved impressive success by conquering very important market shares, in the UK they are the market leader with 45% market share and in Europe they are growing much more than their competitors and are driving the market growth.

Their business model is very streamlined since they outsource everything, both for bottling and for distribution, relying on important partners.

Interim Report FY22

This business model requires very low CapEx compared to the operating cash flow that the company is able to generate, consequently this leads to an excellent generation of FCF. The downside of this strategy is that you have less control over the production chain and the partners you want to collaborate with must be chosen very carefully.

2016-2021 (TIKR)

Fevertree's business partners are well-established companies in their sector, which gives it the opportunity to penetrate the sector effectively, especially in regards to the On-Trade segment.

Fevertree's business can be divided into two segments; Off-Trade and On-Trade. The Off-Trade segment concerns direct sales to consumers in large-scale distribution; the On-Trade, on the other hand, has other businesses such as bars, hotels, and casinos as customers. We found some news regarding the commercial partners in Canada, where the transition to Canada Tree of Life was completed on 1 September 2022, in Japan instead from 1 January 2023 they will collaborate with Asahi Breweries, a giant that will undoubtedly help the diffusion of Fever products also in this market. In 2018 Fevertree signed an agreement with the largest alcohol distributor in the US, Southern Glazers. Southern Glazers has a 35% market share in wine & spirits distribution and is able to spread Fever products in the On-Trade market. Even though On-Trade has a smaller TAM than Off-Trade it is a great way to build brand image and thus also drive growth in the Off-Trade market. Another strategy they use to improve the brand image in the eyes of consumers is the use of advertising campaigns in cooperation with major liquor brands.

Annual Report FY21

Fevertree Strategy

Spirits have been gaining market share over other liquors such as beer or wine for a few years, and the premium segment of spirits is driving growth. More and more people prefer to spend more to drink higher quality spirits, Fevertree rides this trend by offering people the possibility of using high quality mixers as well.

Interim Report FY22

The main focus of the company is therefore on the quality of the products, researching and using the best ingredients that can be found around the world. Another goal is to conquer more and more shares in the On-Trade market (in the UK they are already leaders with 50% market share) which, as a consequence, will also drive growth in the Off-Trade market.

Interim Report FY22

As far as production and logistics are concerned, they are trying to reduce the use of sea shipments as much as possible, using onshore plants in the most difficult markets to reach. In the last two years they have had problems with the new plant in the USA and this has led to a significant deterioration in margins due to the need to produce in the UK and then ship the products by ship. Over the course of 2023 we should see improvements.

Financial Overview

TIKR

From the image you can get an overview of Fevertree's results from 2016 to 2021. Revenue growth was very strong, managing to triple the revenue in 5 years, thanks to the growth of the sector and the increase in market share. The worsening of the Gross Margin in the last period is due to the logistics and raw material pricing problems I mentioned earlier, which we can also blame for the decrease in the Operating Margin.

TIKR

In the same period, the ROC was incredible and even in 2021 it remained at excellent levels of around 20%. In the coming years, when margins improve again, I believe we could expect return on capital levels of between 25%-30%. The Balance Sheet is wonderful; the last quarter shows that the company has cash and cash equivalents of £166 million and Total Liabilities of £54.5 million. We are unlikely to see Fevertree fail.

TIKR

The Cash Flow Statement is also great. The company recorded excellent growth in Cash from Operations with a peak in 2019 of £68 million and then declined in the following two years. CapEx is very low thanks to the asset-light business model and this allows it to generate significant amounts of FCF that can be reinvested in the business.

Valuation

I will consider three hypothetical cases with different estimates of growth and margins. The discount rate I used is 10%. In this assessment I will consider a gradual return to more “normal” margins, over time the factors that have weighed on margins over the past few years will most likely disappear. Also bear in mind that the current management guidance forecasts 2023 revenues of between £390-£405m, up 13%-18% on 2022.

Base Case: CAGR 10% until 2027; 8% until 2032

Author's estimates

Best Case: CAGR 12% until 2027; 9% until 2032

Author's estimate

Worst Case: CAGR 8% until 2027; 6% until 2032

Author's estimate

Taking a weighted average of the values ​​obtained, we have an intrinsic value of around £1.3 billion.

Author's estimate

I think I've been conservative enough in my estimates and I also believe that Fevertree can achieve much better results than what I estimated. Seeing that, even with these conservative estimates, the company appears correctly valued leads me to believe that there is a decent margin of safety. I have already invested a small part of the total position that I would like to build in Fevertree, to make more substantial entries I prefer to wait for the safety margin to be larger and therefore for the price to drop further.

Risks

My investment thesis and my assessment are based on the possibility that Fevertree in the next few years will be able to re-establish at least part of the level of profitability of previous years. If this eventuality were not to occur, all the estimates would have to be revised downwards and consequently the valuation would fall, and at these prices the company would appear overvalued. I think the probability of this happening is low enough.

Another risk to take into consideration is obviously the competition. Even if Fever has a leadership position in the premium sector, the possibility that new competitors will be able to penetrate this market segment and conquer relevant shares cannot be excluded. If this were to occur, we could see price competition and this would lead to a worsening of the company's profitability. If the management continues to operate with the current strategy and therefore to focus on the On-Trade segment, as a way to enhance the brand image, I believe they will be able to maintain their prestigious image and therefore also their positioning.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in the introduction, Fevertree is an excellent business that is having a tough time. I believe that analysts' estimates of the company's future profitability are excessively pessimistic and therefore I think that Fever can beat these expectations in the coming years. Currently the market value of the company coincides with the intrinsic value calculated by me, if the hypotheses I have taken into consideration turn out to be incorrect the value of the company could be much lower than now. If you are satisfied with a good risk-reward ratio, Fevertree could currently be a good investment choice; if the share price were to undergo further downward pressure due to short-term negative news, the risk-reward ratio could become excellent.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.