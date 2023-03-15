benedek/iStock via Getty Images

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) is one of the growing operators of RV dealerships in the U.S. It employs 1,400 employees, up from its 1,000 in FY'20 pre pandemic level. As part of today's challenging operating environment, LAZY cut over 100 employees from its FY'21 level. But, looking at its growing dealership facilities, which now includes 19 locations across the U.S., as well as its greenfield projects currently under construction in Nashville, Knoxville, Council Bluffs, Fort Pierce, Surprise, AZ, and Wilmington, it is expected that these developments will generate over $230 million in revenue annually. This positions the company well, especially considering the normalization of RV demand in the current environment.

With its outstanding warrants from its 2018 de-SPAC transaction due to expire on March 15, 2023, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. recorded positive YoY top line growth despite today’s slowing RV demand environment. is streamlining its capital structure. The management projects that this will result in a $33 million profit for the business. Management's remaining share repurchase authorization of $63.7 million could potentially control upcoming dilution. LAZY trades at a discount to its book value and remains liquid with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65x.

Company Overview

RV shipments are expected to fall this 2023 as consumers are squeezed by inflation, higher interest rates, and a slowing economy. It is no wonder why LAZY has negative outlook on both its top line and earnings per share, as depicted in the image below.

LAZY: EPS and Revenue Outlook (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

To put it on the record, LAZY faces dilution risk and the combination of these two bearish catalysts caused a bloodbath, resulting in a reduction of more than 50% from its 2021 highs. Despite this, the stock generated a growing total revenue amounting to $1,327 million, up 7% from a year ago. However, inflated input cost put pressure on its slowing gross margin of 24.77%, down from 26.19% in FY'21. Of course, improving capacity as mentioned earlier comes with necessary expenses which put pressure on its slowing operating margin of 6.76%, down from 10.05% from a year ago. In fact, LAZY recognized a higher total operating expense ratio of 18.01% higher than its 5-year average of 17.24%.

This snowballed to its declining total net income amounting to $66.4 million. However, only $40.6 million of the total net income will be attributable to the owners of common shares outstanding.

However, management remains optimistic that these operating challenges are only transitionary as they have a diversified portfolio. In fact, 65% of their total inventory is attributable to new models. According to the management, they maintain growing gross sales per unit sold of $16.9 million, up 9% from a year ago. Additionally, LAZY has an alternative option for consumers with their pre-owned RV products which tend to be less cyclical and dependent on economic conditions than its new RV sales.

As mentioned earlier, LAZY's balance sheet remains attractive, especially considering its estimated total liquidity of $165.0 million and better leverage ratio, as quoted below.

As of December 31, we had cash and cash equivalents of $61.7 million. We were comfortably in compliance with our debt covenants, and our covenant leverage ratio stood at 0.57 at the end of the quarter. As John mentioned earlier, we amended our credit facility on February 21 and subsequently estimate total liquidity of approximately $165 million, including unfinanced real estate. The amendment extends the maturity to 2027 retires all associated term and mortgage loans and provides for higher advanced rates on used inventory. Source: Q4 2022 Earnings Call transcript

Can This Bullish Breakout Be Sustained?

LAZY: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

Looking at the chart above, it appears that LAZY recently broke out above its multi-resistance trend line, which could indicate some bullish momentum. However, it's worth noting that the current macro environment is bearish and the price is currently trading below its 50-day simple moving average, which may encourage bears. As a result, there is a possibility that LAZY may retest prior support around $11.5. If this occurs, consolidation above this area could provide a better entry point, with the expectation of potential bearish momentum exhaustion.

It is worth noting that today, the MACD indicator is providing some bullish sentiment, as shown in the chart above, with the MACD line trading above its signal line. Overall, after its recent breakout, a potential retest of its support level could be a better pullback entry opportunity.

Remains Stable

Today's margin contraction, combined with the risk of dilution, makes the company a higher risk investment. However, the management team is committed to controlling dilution and has presented investors with a strong share buyback catalyst. The company has authorized a share buyback of $63.7 million, which expires in FY'24, equivalent to approximately 4.75 million shares outstanding. This buyback will cover potential dilution from the 2.87 million outstanding warrants as of this writing. Additionally, if all outstanding warrants are exercised on March 15, 2023, the company expects to gain $33 million. The management can use this gain and its existing cash balance to fund the share buyback catalyst.

Assuming a net income of $20 million in FY'23 (down from $40.6 million in FY'22) and a share repurchase of 2.37 million outstanding shares in H2'23, we can arrive at an estimated forward P/E of 10.81x, which is better than the 3-year average of 16.68x and potentially better than its peer, Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) which has a P/E of 12.53x. Furthermore, LAZY's strong balance sheet, demonstrated by its growing book value per share of $21.33, makes its valuation attractive. LAZY currently trades at a 37.17% discount relative to its book value per share, resulting in a trailing P/B of 0.63x, which is better than CWH's P/B of 6.60x.

Caveat. If Lazydays Holdings, Inc. earnings per share for FY'23 are much lower than expected, analysts predict a fair forward P/E of 16.08x. However, if this happens, this will provide a small margin of safety for potential investors.

But The Priority May Eat More Profit

Another point of dilution is its 600,000 Series - A convertible preferred shares outstanding, which is convertible to 5.96 million stock. This preferred stock has 8% dividend rate as of this writing and could potentially go up to 11% as quoted below.

The Dividend Rate will be increased to 11% per annum, compounded quarterly, in the event that our senior indebtedness less unrestricted cash during any trailing twelve-month period ending at the end of any fiscal quarter is greater than 2.25 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The Dividend Rate will be reset to 8% at the end of the first fiscal quarter when our senior indebtedness less unrestricted cash during the trailing twelve-month period ending at the end of such quarter is less than 2.25 times EBITDA. Source: Q4 2022 Earnings Call transcript

This could potentially affect the company's net income attributable to common shareholders if it experiences a prolonged disruption in RV demand, which may trigger a higher preferred dividend as mentioned earlier.

Conclusive Thoughts

Today's capital structure put common shares in an unfavorable setting. However, the problem can be solved if Lazydays Holdings, Inc. stock trades above $25 for 30 consecutive days. In this scenario, the company may choose to force conversion of outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, simplifying the capital structure and making it more favorable to common shares. With this catalyst in place, I believe Lazydays Holdings, Inc. stock is currently a decent speculative buy.

