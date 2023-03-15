Lazydays Holdings: Attractive Ahead Of Capital Streamlining, Buy On Pullback

Mar. 06, 2023 7:06 PM ETLazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY)CWH
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. recorded positive YoY top line growth despite today’s slowing RV demand environment.
  • It boasted growing dealership facilities and greenfield projects, supporting top line growth in a normalized environment.
  • It faces dilution risk, margin contraction, and a negative outlook from analysts.
  • However, Lazydays Holdings management remains positive and reassures investors with a huge buyback catalyst.
  • LAZY stock trades below its book value and remains fundamentally liquid.

RV Road Trip Autumn Ontario Canada

benedek/iStock via Getty Images

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) is one of the growing operators of RV dealerships in the U.S. It employs 1,400 employees, up from its 1,000 in FY'20 pre pandemic level. As part of today's challenging operating environment, LAZY cut

LAZY: EPS and Revenue Outlook

LAZY: EPS and Revenue Outlook (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

LAZY: Weekly Chart

LAZY: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.21K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.