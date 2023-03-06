Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Chris Stansbury - EVP and CFO

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks again for joining us here this year. It's my great pleasure to welcome Chris Stansbury, CFO of Lumen. Welcome to San Francisco.

So Chris, it's just coming up on a year since you joined Lumen. It's a little bit of a whirlwind ride. Kate joined in November. So for people who've been less connected to the story, perhaps just take us through, what's been going on over the past year and where we are today?

Chris Stansbury

Yeah, a lot of change really, if you look at the last year, Lumen divested off two major businesses. Those closed last year. We sold our 20 state ILEC business, to Apollo, Brightspeed is the new company. And then we sold our LATAM business, Cirion is the new company there. So really helped establish two new companies, a lot of heavy lifting in that. Really, with the closure of the sale to Apollo, the Board kind of reevaluated where we were, and with a lower EBITDA that came from that, we paid down a lot of debt. And then we changed our capital allocation priorities. We eliminated the dividend and really started to drive the change towards a pivot to growth.

And I was hired a year ago with some growth experience. It's why I came. I see a real opportunity here. And then Kate joined and very much a growth orientation. And as we came into this year, we hit reset. We're investing in the company to drive change quickly that we believe will get us back to revenue and EBITDA stability by the end of next year and then grow thereafter. So a very different mindset as we go forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Flannery

Great. That's helpful. And take us back a year ago, when you come in what are the things that surprised you, both positive and negative. You've been on the electronic side (multiple speakers) of the distribution.

Chris Stansbury

Yes. I was in electronics distribution. There was also enterprise product distribution in that. So some overlay, but not a lot. I think as it relates to Lumen itself, there is an incredible asset that sits there that I think is really yet to be monetized. If you look at what is Lumen's network, our core DNA, it's the largest ultra-low loss fiber network in the world, and we're going to double the size of that footprint in the coming years. So in terms of the ability to deliver connectivity at scale and efficiently, it's unparalleled.

The challenge is, is how do you monetize that because that's a space that just on its own, will become increasingly commoditized. And Lumen has a lot of product that exists today as well as opportunity for future product that very near in, we should own, really, around -- beyond connectivity, things like security, edge compute, where we have edge built, and it's latency-slaying power. And then really solutions integration. So how do you bring in a partner network that should be consuming our network to deliver it?

I think the biggest surprise is coming from outside of telecom is really the telecom mindset around what is winning. And it's very foreign to me because winning is playing to not lose. Winning is recognizing an industry that tends to move down and to the right over time. I seem to be. I'm getting some feedback here. And trying to figure out how to do that more slowly than the guys that you're sending next to. And that's very different than a growth mindset and the growth orientation.

And so I think there's an enormous opportunity for Lumen to unlock that first in this space. And as a result, winning is defined as growing, and that's what we're here to do.

Simon Flannery

Great. And you started to unpack that when you came on board with this segment analysis, grow, harvest, nurture, et cetera. But help us understand that path to stability and how your strategic priorities kind of unfold in '23.

Chris Stansbury

Sure. We've done a lot of work, to your point, around providing more visibility for the broader investor community into what is Lumen. It was a bit of a black box before. And so grow, nurture and harvest really had two functions. One was disclosure. And really the key to that was that if our belief is that if you took the space in general, Lumen and its competitors, we're actually starting in a pretty good place where our reliance on legacy, while still high, we believe, is less than the competition because there was some good work that was done that we can leverage.

But the second reason was to really drive more focus internally on resource allocation. When I came to Lumen, because of the need to grow, everybody was trying to grow. And it didn't matter if they were in a new product or a legacy product. It didn't matter if they were number one or two in the space or number five or six in the space. And so grow, nurture and harvest put a lot of structure around internal resource allocation, where things that weren't going to hunt long term no longer get the kind of resources that the growth products do.

And that's allowed us to focus more acutely on where we need to grow.

Simon Flannery

Right. Does that mean there's a new like capital committee or what's the organizational structure to make sure that, that happens?

Chris Stansbury

It's not a new org structure. It's really, as we went into '23, the budgeting process included that thinking. So from a product standpoint, very clearly people know which resources they're going to get and what the role is. I think the other thing is, culturally, when you think about grow, nurture, harvest, and I think the natural human response is, oh, if I'm harvest, then I'm not here for the long term.

That couldn't be further from the truth. Product life cycle management is something that technology companies do all day long, right? They manage products through the life cycle. There's different resource allocation. There's different pricing decisions through that life cycle. And what is grow today down the road will become nurture and then become harvest.

So this will be a perpetual motion at Lumen. And as a result, we're building the muscle memory in each of those groups to do what we need to do depending on what those product sets require at that point in the life cycle.

Simon Flannery

Right. So talk us through '23 and '24. You just mentioned the goal for stabilization and then growth at the end of '24. But I think the guidance on EBITDA free cash was maybe below what people were looking for.

Chris Stansbury

Yes.

Simon Flannery

How do we go through there? And how do we start to see the signposts that you're hitting your marks?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. It's a really good question, and we got to continue to message this very clearly. If you think about our vision, right, our vision is to connect people, data and applications quickly, securely and effortlessly. And those last three words are the hard part. And if you think about our key priorities for the year, they really speak to what we weren't focused on in the past, not because it was a bad thing. But if you think about managing through divestitures, continuing to manage for efficiency to support the dividend, that's a very different mindset than what the Board has asked to today.

So it's really developing customer obsession, right? So outside-in focus rather than inside-out. It's about innovating and investing for growth, building a reliable execution engine, radically simplifying the company and building a culture of growth mindset. So the investments that we chose to make for this year very purposefully supported those five. And more specifically in our guidance, we're spending $700 million of free cash flow this year and next to really focus on driving that pivot.

More specifically, how do we digitize the selling motion from beginning to end? We've got a great front end. But our ability to automatically provision and build beyond that isn't there yet. That needs work. Network-as-a-Service, again, we've got the biggest ultra-low loss network in the world. How do we make that more accessible to our customers who want to integrate their solutions or partners to integrate their solutions so that it can be more easily consumed? We're going to invest in that.

Around simplification, there's obviously a lot of layering up of IT systems that exist in telecom given all the M&A activity. And there's a real opportunity to unbundle some of that to unlock cost. So the Board and Kate and I, we knew that when we did this that the reaction would very likely be what we've experienced.

This is the hard part of transformation, but it was necessary. And as a result, when you look at the way we've been performing, we feel that simply, with what's on the truck today, not some new thing that we haven't invented yet, but just with that increased focus on execution, alignment of all the objectives internally across functions and deep into the organization, that's what gets us to that revenue and EBITDA stability by the end of '24.

Simon Flannery

And can you unpack that $700 million investment? What's the CapEx, OpEx [multiple speakers] '24?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. So yes, about $0.5 billion in CapEx, $200 million in OpEx. And again, these are project based. So the accounting tells us how much of that is OpEx versus CapEx. It's not like they're different things. But it's really around those three focus areas that I talked about.

Simon Flannery

In a couple of year kind of pay investment cycle?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. We think that this -- the biggest bite of that will take place over a couple of years. I'm sure there will be other things that come from that as we go forward. But in terms of level of intensity, I'd say it's more intense in the near term. Over time -- and we owe the investment community some more detail, and we're going to have an Investor Day in June. But over time, what we expect from that is that we will drive operating leverage. We will grow OpEx slower than we will grow revenue. And that our CapEx intensity, particularly as we move into more service areas that will lighten as well.

Simon Flannery

Right. You talked about the two large deals you've done. You've still got one large deal pending, the EMEA transaction. Can you update us on where that stands? What approvals you need? Timing?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. The big operational thing is we needed French Workers' Council approval. We've received that. So we exercised our put option on the transaction. So everything is now on track. We've got to go through regulatory approvals. We're not expecting major issues. The good news is that we're dealing with a company that currently operates in this space. We're not standing up a new company. We have a great relationship with Colt, and we expect to, as we go forward.

Simon Flannery

And timing?

Chris Stansbury

Timing at this point, our planning assumptions, our guidance assumptions are beginning of next year, maybe it's sooner. Too early to call, but I would say that's a good estimate at this point.

Simon Flannery

And I think you indicated on the call that at this point, the proceeds will pretty much all go to deleveraging. Is that fair?

Chris Stansbury

That's right. I mean if you look at the guidance, we knew that we were pushing leverage a bit this year in anticipation of getting the proceeds to help bring leverage back down once we get to the end of the year. But the entire organization is very focused on making this pivot as quickly as we can. Again we're in the painful window of an organizational shift. We want to make sure the duration of that pain is as little as possible for all parties. So…

Simon Flannery

Sure. And it's tricky for investors to -- there's all these -- you've been doing a lot of pro forma adjustments and everything. But do you think that's it for the major M&A? Or are there other assets you could sell? Or it sounded like you might want to make some tuck-in acquisitions around capabilities.

Chris Stansbury

Yes, I think so for now. I mean the reality is we'll always look at our portfolio. And there's some assets that exist in the enterprise side that if the right buyer at the right value came along, we consider. I won't get into details on that, obviously. But if not, then we -- again, we go back to our grow, nurture, harvest mindset and resource allocate appropriately and go from there. As it relates to M&A, I think, of course, over time, certainly, I think right now, though the focus is on operational execution, really in both businesses and getting the shift turned and then those opportunities open up for us.

Simon Flannery

Great. And you'll have a lot more in June for us, presumably at the Analyst Day?

Chris Stansbury

Yes. And frankly, I'm hopeful that when we close the quarter, we can share more operational details. We all know that in this business, in particular, in the enterprise space. It takes a long time to get from sale to revenue. We're obviously pre the sale right now in terms of being able to show that, but there's operational metrics that I think we can tighten down and start to share so that the investment community knows how we're measuring ourselves. And we can share with you how we're evaluating, how we're actually progressing in the right direction here.

Simon Flannery

Right. Well, that's a good segue on to the bookings trends and what you're seeing. And I think macro and what the second half looks like is going to be a big topic here this week. And I think you can share with us in terms of how enterprises are behaving with consumers.

Chris Stansbury

Sure. I mean really, no change. I mean there's no new news. It continues to be kind of a slow approval cycle. It's not better. It's not worse. And I think we're going to probably be in that environment for the bulk of this year, just given what the economists are saying. I also think that the reality is we're operating in a very different world today. People aren't coming back to work broadly speaking. There'll be pockets of it.

But being able to provide the connectivity with security wrapped around it, the computing needs, as I mentioned earlier, in a very hybrid environment, it's complicated. It's hard work, but that's -- those are margin-rich opportunities for Lumen. So we play very well in that space. It's how we run our company.

In fact, we announced a couple of weeks ago that we're going to sell our campus in Broomfield and move our headquarters to downtown Denver. And really, the reason behind that is we have a campus that, if everybody that was assigned to it came in, would be 50% capacity. And on any given day, it's 7%, 8% at best. And so hybrid works if you can communicate with people and you can motivate people. And we feel that, that's where the world is going, and that's how we're going to operate.

Simon Flannery

Great. In terms of these capabilities, you can own them, but you can also partner. And you talked about the edge, and I know you have a partnership with T-Mobile. And there's a lot of questions from investors about the cloud companies and how they interact with the telcos and is that a win-win? Or is that a threat as well for the industry?

Chris Stansbury

No, I think it is a win-win. I mean the reality is that the edge network that we have is built. But back to that outside-in focus rather than the inside-out focus, I think if there was an execution miss on our behalf is we've built a great solution. But we didn't, from a selling standpoint, really provide the use case solution that's salable, right? And that's a real opportunity for us to unlock now that it's built.

But in that solution environment, there's opportunities for more partners. There's opportunities to work with the broader cloud companies because they serve a purpose, but edge is really about compute close to in terms of speed, close to where it's consumed. And those two things work with each other very well. And again, we've got a great lead in that space because we have the network built.

Simon Flannery

I think one thing that you've talked about recently, and I've heard from Lumen for a number of years is the market share opportunity. And it sounds like a big opportunity, but it's a little bit opaque to the investor community. So can you help that, one, kind of size that for us? And where -- what sort of products are the most opportunistic? And then you link that to the competitive environment because cable also sees a market share opportunity and they're moving up from SMB to mid-market and enterprise.

Chris Stansbury

Sure. Yes. No, I'll do my best, right? Because it's obviously a space where I think it's very hard to define the size of the market. In fact, if Kate were sitting here, she would tell you that she's more interested in total addressable problems than she is in total addressable market. And really, if you think about our innovation engine as we go forward, it's about identifying that cross-section between a customer problem and our ability to provide a solution at scale. And that's really where we think we can hunt very well.

If you think about the share opportunities more broadly, so I can't define the size of the market, just given that comment. But I mean, look, to the same extent that cable is interested in large enterprise, Lumen has an enormous opportunity in the mid-market space. We simply haven't resourced that appropriately until now. And there's a lot of investment going into digital offerings. You're going to see us dramatically ramp our logo expansion to help grow in that space.

And look, if you look at the larger end of the scale, these are really complex engineered solutions. We play very well in public sector. We're taking a lot of share, big wins last year that have all been very public. And those solutions cross over in the large enterprise space. Unfortunately, we can't disclose those logos, but many of them are household names. So we play very well there, and we're ramping up our game in terms of product offering and frankly, execution focus. It's fundamentally different today than it was a few months ago.

Simon Flannery

And will that mostly show up in the growth segment? Is that where we're going to see that?

Chris Stansbury

It will be growing nurture, I mean if you...

Simon Flannery

Talk to that upside to that growth rate.

Chris Stansbury

Yes. If you think about the enterprise portfolio today, harvest is really the bucket where we no longer sell the product in a meaningful way. Grow and nurture, we still sell. Nurture just happens to be things like VPN and Ethernet where they're being sold. They're just being sold at a slower rate. But yes, the bulk of where we're headed is growth. In fact, we're very focused on actually doing something which telecom culturally has been afraid to do, which is cannibalization can be very good if you manage it. Sitting on a customer saying, this is EBITDA-rich. I don't want to touch it. I don't want the new product team talking to that customer. That's great until that customer leaves, right? It's about customer lifetime value.

So we're very focused on transitioning customers where applicable off of more legacy type services. Think about voice, think about older VPN technologies too, IP in ways with SD-WAN and SASE wrapped around it. That is a very focused motion of ours as we go forward.

Simon Flannery

And does that mean that we might see some of those product categories see revenue declines accelerate as you kind of -- I don't want to say exit the business, but as you kind of pull the Band-Aid off?

Chris Stansbury

It's possible, but I would actually say that there's execution gaps that exist today where, if we close those, that's a tailwind. I mean, if we cannibalize, it's a headwind. So as we look at those in combination, I don't think it materially changes that.

Simon Flannery

What does an execution gap mean?

Chris Stansbury

It means that with product parity and pricing parity in the market, we're not experiencing the same growth rate as the market or decline rate for that matter. We're worse. That's execution.

Simon Flannery

Sales focused [ph]?

Chris Stansbury

It's -- yes. And that focus, it's a training issue. So it's not -- I want to be very careful not piling on the sales force. But it's a training issue. It's making sure they've got the right tools in their toolbox. It's about clarity around expectations and where the focal points should be and not be. It's also about how we compensate and making sure that we're rewarding and incenting more for the growth products than we are for things that are more legacy in nature.

Simon Flannery

Makes sense. So maybe we'll talk about mass markets for a little while. One of the things you did in your year was really take a long hard look at the fiber build. And we've seen, you still have an ambitious build plan, but you've pared it back from what it was before. So help us take us through the logic. Because it seems like there's a lot of cross currents.

Chris Stansbury

Yes.

Simon Flannery

You've got FWA out there. You've got rising construction costs. You've got ARPU pressure. So what's your bottom line on fiber to the home? Is that a good product for Lumen to continue to throw a lot of money at?

Chris Stansbury

It is, but it is in a thoughtful way. And I think, frankly, what we're seeing in the broader market today is emotional exuberant starting to be replaced with rational thought. So we're seeing a number of other players in the space do exactly what we did. They're pulling back on their fiber builds. As a starting point, Quantum Fiber is a great product. So it's got a very high NPS score, over 50. It's a $65 price point for a gig, symmetrical gig, all taxes and fees included.

So the price point is a solid price point vis-à-vis what some others are talking about. And it's a prepaid product. So it works very well for us. It's very easy to consume. So once the device is in your home, you can be up and running within minutes on your phone. And there's no cancellation fee. So from a product standpoint, it plays very well. We haven't really marketed it heavily because we haven't been at scale.

So when you look at the 2020 vintage being at over 30% penetration at this point, without any real scaled marketing dollars behind it, that's very encouraging to us. We're also in great markets where we have an operational footprint, which is critical. So there's a lot of talk about over builders, but these are not easy markets to build in. Seattle, Portland, Denver, Minneapolis [multiple speakers] and heavy subterranean. So really hard to do.

Our issue was, and the reason for the pause is, is that as we looked at the '21 vintage, the penetration rates were lagging. And I don't want to get into specific details, but there were some things that we were doing that, frankly, we shouldn't have been doing. If you think about the two operational objectives we have, they were on number of units and cost per unit. Well, that's not enough, right? You need to think about longer term, whether that's the right build to be doing or not. And so we've done all that work.

What I'm really encouraged by is that if you look at planning yield, which is something we track internally, and we'll continue to share this. So planning yield is the markets you want to build go on the top of the funnel. That then goes through things like site walks and engineering. They built a detailed engineering plan. The engineers come back with a cost that goes to finance. Finance has to make a decision on whether we're going to build or not, and that's what comes out the bottom of the funnel. That was very low. It was sub 20%. And I'm not ashamed to say that.

When Kate came in, she made two rapid decisions. The first was to split operations in two. It was a horizontal function that supported both businesses under one leadership team. And the consumer business now sits under Maxine Moreau, who runs that whole P&L. So dedicated resources.

The second thing we did is we shifted the planning department from operations to finance. That planning yield, in one month, went to over 90%, and it stayed there every week since. It's actually well above 90%. If you forget percentages because you can play games with those, the raw output has gone up about eightfold. So we really are starting to get that flywheel moving, and I feel very good about where we're going.

Simon Flannery

I think your guidance implies about 0.5 million homes passed this year.

Chris Stansbury

That's right.

Simon Flannery

And your new target is 5 million to 7 million homes to get to 8 to 10 incremental.

Chris Stansbury

That's correct. That's correct.

Simon Flannery

So how long does it take you to get there?

Chris Stansbury

Don't know yet. I mean, we'll have clarity on that for the Investor Day. I would say that next year, again, we should be well above the 0.5 million as we get the spinning, but I don't want to get too far over our skis. But just looking at the planning yields, we feel very good about executing on the plan for this year.

Simon Flannery

And I guess that ties into capital intensity and the balance sheet and what leverage levels you're comfortable with? And where you want to keep your ratings, et cetera? So what's the -- I mean, good liquidity, there's some maturities out in the medium term.

Chris Stansbury

Yes. Yes. Exactly. We've got very good liquidity. We also, frankly, in our CapEx, our $3 billion of CapEx, there's flexibility. There's between $800 million and $1 billion of that going into the year that's uncommitted. So you think about that success-based bucket and enterprise. The only piece of that, that's committed going into a year are the contracts that were closed last year that will be enabled this year. The rest of it is an estimate. And if for whatever reasons sales lag, then the capital won't get spent. So that gives us flexibility.

We knew when we gave the guidance, as I said, that we were pushing leverage pretty hard this year. That was with intent. We want to turn things faster, and we feel we need to do it now, particularly before the '27 maturities. There's no secret around that, and that gives us time to do so.

Ultimately, longer term, we want to bring leverage down. We've been pretty clear about that. Clearly, any extra cash that we have in the near term needs to be focused on leverage. We know that. The markets are telling us that, and that's what we'll do.

Simon Flannery

Okay. And do you think you will -- how will you think about cash flow and the CapEx? You've got zero to $200 million this year if you exclude the tax payments. So is that where we will be through this investment cycle and then grow the EBITDA?

Chris Stansbury

Yes, we certainly -- we do not plan on going negative. And I think that's an important message. But it will be more intense until the revenue turns, and that's why we said what we said with our guidance that next year would likely look similar. But again, over the next 24 months, we need to be giving all of you the information that we're using to say whether we're succeeding or not. Because if we're not, then we'll adjust.

Simon Flannery

And some of your peers will say EBITDA turns before revenues turn. Have you got any sense of that yet first hand?

Chris Stansbury

Hard to say. I mean, there's definitely some cost unlock from some of the investments we're doing. And quite frankly, if we can get at some of those older TDM circuits by driving some of the thoughtful cannibalization that I discussed, that may allow us to get to that sooner. But it's a little early yet to call that. But it's definitely a focal point for us.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, we're running out of time here. But just one last one on the supply chain and just the overall challenges around inflation, any easing on those pressures this year?

Chris Stansbury

I don't think in the near term. I mean the supply chain headaches, I think, heavy somewhat. And we -- it's no secret on the balance sheet. We built inventory to try to offset some of that. We'll be bringing that inventory down over the next 18 months or so. But from an inflationary standpoint, your guess is as good as mine. We're not counting on it going down. Obviously, that would be great if it did. But I do think that on the consumer side, the third party labor environment probably gets a little friendlier with others pulling back on their build plans and us, at the same time, building a more reliable funnel where we can commit to volumes that allow us to negotiate better.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, thank you, Chris. Appreciate your time today.

Chris Stansbury

Thanks, Simon.

Simon Flannery

Great.