The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) rallied sharply in the week ending Friday, March 3, 2023 even though yields on short-term US treasury securities climbed to new highs. This breaks a pattern from 2022 in which higher highs in short-dated treasury yields signaled expectations for a higher terminal rate, which prompted equity investors to reduce their exposure. However, it is likely that SPY will soon react in an appropriately negative manner. Traders seeking a compelling short-term trade should therefore consider selling SPY short as it approaches the resistance levels identified below.

SPY is Range-bound Across Multiple Timeframes

We can use the Average Directional Index, or ADX, to determine the existence and strength of a trend over a given timeframe. For a security to be in a trending condition, the ADX needs to be rising and above 20. The antithesis of a trending condition is a rangebound condition, which we identify when ADX is below 20 and falling. We can observe that SPY is trading in a range since ADX is falling over both the weekly and daily timeframes.

SPY Weekly Chart, 5-years (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

When a security is rangebound, traders will typically trade according to clearly defined support and resistance levels. We can identify SPY’s key support and resistance levels with Point and Figure charts. Using a configuration of 2% box size and 3-box reversal, we can observe the support level for the current trading range is $361.48. A close below $354.39 would break this support level. The resistance level for this range would be $423.53 and a close above $432 would break the resistance.

SPY Point and Figure, 2pct x 3 Configuration (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

We can observe more areas of support and resistance by reducing the box size from 2% to 1%. In this configuration, we see that the main areas of resistance and support are $424.80 and $355.14 respectively. Two other important levels of resistance and support in this configuration appear to be $416.43 and $369.56 respectively.

SPY Point and Figure, 1pct x 3 Configuration (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

Equal-Weighted S&P 500 ETF Confirms Encouraging Technical Position

Since SPY is based on the market-cap weighted S&P 500 Index, the performance of the index’s largest positions can obscure the general technical condition of the index’s constituents. It’s therefore useful to check the Invesco S&P 500 Equal-Weight ETF (RSP) for a more balanced perspective. Moreover, divergences between the market-cap weighted and equal-weighted indices often provide clues for the future direction of the former.

RSP Weekly Chart, 5-years (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

We can observe that the technical condition of RSP appears in better shape than SPY in both the daily and weekly time horizons. This implies that investors seeking to hedge their long exposure to US stocks and speculators aiming to short US stocks should consider their positions very carefully.

Risk Appetite Remains Robust

We can check risk appetite using a Relative Strength chart of RSP versus the iShares 7-10 Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). When investors are optimistic enough to add risk, stocks will outperform US treasury bonds. When investors become more risk-averse, US treasury bonds will outperform stocks.

RSP vs IEF Weekly Chart, 5-years (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

The relative strength chart of RSP vs IEF shows that investors have been more enthusiastic about stocks compared to bonds. However, it is important to note that there is a divergence between the weekly Relative Strength Index, or RSI, and the relative strength chart. Such divergences usually imply a reversal in the prevailing trend may be imminent. There is also a divergence between the weekly MACD histogram and the relative strength chart of RSP versus IEF. This divergence also implies that the uptrend in risk appetite may be vulnerable to a reversal.

Rising Inflationary Pressure Could Crash SPY

The strong bull market in SPY that began in 2020 ended on June 13, 2022 when SPY closed by more than -20% below the all-time highest closing level that it recorded on 3 January, 2022. This occurred a couple of days before the US Federal Open Markets Committee raised the Federal Fund’s Rate, or FFR, by 0.75% after raising it by 0.50% and 0.25% in the previous two meetings. This demonstrates the link between tighter monetary policy and equity markets. At the time, equity investors felt that the Fed was going to tighten policy too aggressively and tip the US economy into a potentially severe recession.

Bond investors reacted to rising inflationary pressure more presciently than the Fed by demanding higher and higher yields for short-dated US Treasury notes since roughly mid-2021. In effect, investors pushed the yield on the 2-year US Treasury note from 0.09% in 2021 to a high of 4.66% in 2022. The 2-year US Treasury note is often said to reflect the level where investors believe the FFR should be given prevailing and expected trends in inflation and growth, making it one of the most important figures to watch for all investors.

Indeed, almost every new low in SPY in 2022 came amid higher highs in the yield of the 2-year US Treasury Note. This is logical because a higher yield implies investors expect a higher terminal rate, and a higher terminal rate is more likely to cause severe economic consequences.

UST2Y Weekly Chart, 5-years (Created by author using data from www.stockcharts.com, 5 March, 2023)

Although the yield on the 2-year US Treasury Note recorded a higher high for the week ending Friday, March 3, 2023, SPY closed the week up +1.97%. This implies that equity investors feel the economy is strong enough to absorb the terminal rate of approximately 5.33% that investors are pricing in with a probability of approximately 40% by June.

Fed Funds Rate Probabilities June 2023 (CME FedWatch Tool, 5 March, 2023)

It also reflects that equity investors are comfortable with the 70% probability that the Fed will raise the FFR by no more than 0.25% in the next meeting.

Fed Funds Rate Probabilities March 2023 (CME FedWatch Tool, 5 March, 2023)

However, there are signs that the Fed can, and probably should, raise the FFR by 0.50% in its next meeting to offset the recent upside surprises in inflation data after an arguably premature downshift to a 0.25% hike at the last FOMC meeting. It can also be argued that the Fed may have to hold a terminal rate of 5.33% or higher for longer than the 10 months currently implied with a 30.5% probability.

FOMC Can and Should Hike 0.50% in March

The positive spread between the 2-year US Treasury note yield and the Effective Fed Fund’s Rate, or EFFR, implies that bond investors do not consider that the EFFR is currently at a restrictive level. This could be another reason why equities did not fall sharply last week the yield on the 2-year US Treasury note recorded a new high.

Historically, the spread between 2-year yields and the EFFR fell as low as -1.25% before the Fed began cutting rates. Indeed, the spread remained deeply negative for much of the period between July 2006 and April 2008 as the Fed maintained an EFFR of approximately 5.22% for about 13 consecutive months.

UST2Y Minus EFFR Spread 2001-2023 (Created by author using data from TradingView, 5 March, 2023)

If the Fed believes it must keep its policy rate at a restrictive level to bring inflation back below its 2% target, then the FOMC will likely have to raise its policy rate by at least 50 basis points at its next meeting and ensure EFFR remains significantly higher than the 2-year US Treasury note yield for several consecutive months. This will boost the appeal of relatively lower-risk treasury securities, which are finally providing a reasonable alternative to stocks.

There Is An Alternative to Stocks

During the 2008-2022 period of ultra-low central bank policy rates, government and corporate bond yields were too low to entice investors out of stocks. Now, investors have reasonable yields in every maturity that the US Treasury issues. Moreover, these yields are virtually risk-free due to the low likelihood that the US Treasury would ever default. The only consideration for investors is the extent to which inflation may erode their returns. Nevertheless, investors are getting a relatively good deal from treasury securities since real yields are currently higher than historical average levels.

The existence of reasonable alternatives to stocks means that investors could trade out of stocks and into treasury securities if stocks become too expensive and/or the global macroeconomic situation begins to deteriorate. Following recent upside surprises to inflation in the US and Europe, it seems likely that the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy further even if they risk provoking a slowdown in global growth (or worse).

Trade set-up

Given SPY’s range-bound condition, investors seeking a compelling short-term trade could consider selling SPY short near the $416.43 resistance level with a Take-profit target near the $369.56 support level. The stop-loss could be a daily close above $432, which would break the range’s resistance level. The timeframe for this trade should take into consideration the next two meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee on March 21-22, 2023 and May 2-3, 2023.

Ideal entry price: $416 to $423

Take-profit: $370 to $360

Stop-loss: $432 to $433 (daily close)

Timeframe: 15 to 60 calendar days

Investors with a longer time frame who currently hold a position in SPY could consider reducing their exposure now and re-investing the proceeds into short-dated US treasuries ranging from 6-month treasury bills to 2-year treasury notes.

What could cause a short trade on SPY to go wrong?

The biggest risk for SPY is that inflation figures come in stronger than expected over the next several months since this will likely push the Fed to tighten monetary policy more aggressively. Accordingly, the best thing for SPY would be for inflation to fall more than expected over the next several months. This may even allow the Fed to maintain a lower terminal rate than the 5.33% currently expected by the June meeting, which will be less onerous for the US economy.

If a lower terminal rate coincides with only a modest deceleration in growth, the Fed may achieve its desired ‘soft landing’ whereby inflation declines considerably amid minor consequences for the labour market. Equities should perform well in this scenario since the impact on earnings will likely be manageable and short-lived.

Traders should consider pairing a short SPY trade with buying short-dated US treasuries because yields on these securities will likely fall in any scenario in which SPY will break out of its current trading range.

Conclusions

SPY rose sharply even as short-term US Treasury note yields rose to higher highs. This implies that investors believe the economy is strong enough to absorb a terminal rate of approximately 5.33% if the Fed raises the FFR by no more than 0.25% in each of its next three meetings.

However, the positive spread between the yield on 2-year US Treasury notes and the EFFR shows that the Fed can, and probably should, raise the FFR by at least 0.50% at the next meeting. It is also more likely than currently implied in the futures markets that the Fed will raise the FFR by at least 1.00% over the next three meetings to ensure the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive. Moreover, the availability of reasonable real yields across the curve of US treasury securities means equities are less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

Tighter monetary policy plus the availability of reasonable alternatives combine to make selling SPY a compelling trade if it approaches the $416 level that marks the top of its current range.