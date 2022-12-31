Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has had positive momentum from Q3 20222, which extended and resulted in a very strong Q4 despite its shares plunging by roughly 30% over the past year owing to challenging macroeconomic conditions amid the company's heavy debt burden. The corporation reported healthy financial results in the fourth quarter of 2022, attributed to the growing interest in its products and services made possible by advances in broadband technology and mobile networking.

I am confident that the company's enticing cash flows and profitability will be maintained over the long term due to the continued presence of these important tailwinds and robust adherence to industry trends. Notwithstanding the fact that the company is saddled with a lot of debt, I have great expectations that the new management can deal with it. Guided by the company's strong financial performance in the fourth quarter and the potential for sustained growth in the future, I recommend buying this stock as its dividend history is very compelling, and it's currently undervalued.

Financials

VZ's financials are generally pretty enticing regarding the top and bottom lines. Only its mounting debt should cause concern. To begin with, the company's sales have been on an upward trajectory since 2020, which I attribute to the high demand for the company offerings, as mentioned in their MRQ transcript call. Its revenues have grown from $128.29B in 2020 to 136.84B in 2022. With the company executing several action plans, including management change, I expect this trend to continue in the coming FYs.

Further, moving to cash flows and profitability. Despite the challenging macroeconomic climate, the company has had decent cash flows and impressive profit margins. As for the cash flows, its cash flows from operations and levered FCF is trailing at $37.14B and 7.58B, respectively. This shows the company's ability to manage costs despite the current inflationary environment.

The company's profitability margin also backs up this claim, showing it has relatively weathered the recent macroeconomic downturn. When compared to its competitors, this company shines in terms of profitability, with gross profit margins of 56.79 percent, operating profit margins of 24.20 percent, and net income margins of 15.53 percent, respectively, all of which are above the industry medians of 49.63 percent, 9.37 percent, and 3.38 percent.

While the company's top and bottom lines are encouraging, the debt level is a cause for concern. With $153.63B in debt and $92.463 in equity as of December 31, 2022, VZ has a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 166.25. This is a serious concern for me as an investor because the large debt means substantial interest payments and a significant portion of the company's cash flow toward debt service.

While this debt is undoubtedly a reason for alarm, it is essential to remember that it is still within the company's ability; the onus is on the company's new management to either dramatically reduce the debt or pay it off. I think it's still manageable because it has a healthy cash flow from operations (24.2%), and its EBIT more than covers its interest payments on its debt (9.6x coverage).

Management Change: Mapping Future Prosperity

Verizon Communications Inc. has recently made several management changes at the executive level to better position the company for future expansion. Vestberg has promoted Sowmyanarayan Sampath, currently head of Verizon Business Group, to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group [VCG]. Sampath's career at Verizon and the telecom sector has been marked by groundbreaking changes to the VCG operating model and the empowerment of the company's frontline staff. Sampath is the perfect CEO for VCG because he will ruthlessly concentrate on expanding the company in a customer-first, agile, financially disciplined manner to boost loyalty and attract new clients.

Currently, Kyle Malady, in charge of Global Networks & Technology, has been named Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business Group [VBG]. His business experience and knowledge of technology will help Verizon Business become the partner of choice for digital transformation projects for customers. Malady's new position will see him maintain VBG's efficiency initiatives for its wireline network and expand on the company's good wireless expansion.

Previously the company's Senior VP and CNO, Joe Russo, has been promoted to Executive VP and President of Global Networks and Technology, taking over for Malady. Russo will bring vast experience and an in-depth familiarity with Verizon's global networks in his new position. He will concentrate on optimizing 5G and driving network efficiency while maintaining the industry's most reliable network and the most aggressive spectrum deployment using C-Band.

In addition, starting May 1, Verizon will be without Matt Ellis, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2016. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Verizon Tony Skiadas is now the company's CFO. At Verizon, Skiadas has managed numerous teams in the Finance department over his long career. He will keep that department laser-focused on continuing with cost reduction and efficiency efforts while a replacement is sought. The previous VP of Accounting and External Reports, Mary-Lee Stillwell, has been promoted to Senior VP and Controller.

Looking at these new appointments, it's apparent that this company is reshaping to achieve more efficiencies by maximizing its team's specialties and experiences. I believe this change will significantly impact the company's future growth.

Dividend

I consider this company among the finest dividend payers because its industry's track record of dividend payments is unparalleled. For 22 years in a row, VZ has paid dividends, significantly longer than the average of just eight years for telecom companies. It also has a long dividend growth history than average, at 18 years. In my opinion, this establishes the company as a reliable dividend provider and one with high credibility.

With a reasonable payout ratio of 51.1%, VZ can cover its dividend payments with earnings, making it sustainable. I anticipate the business's earnings and cash position will expand due to the new management changes, which I feel will be essential in propelling this company to sustainable future growth, leading to increase in dividend payments.

Valuation

Based on different valuation metrics, VZ stock appears undervalued, which makes it a good investment for value investors considering its strong growth potential and attractive financials. To begin with, the firm has a P/E of 7.6X, which is significantly lower than the average P/E of its peers (15.3X).

I think the most critical question is how much this firm is undervalued. The company has a fair value of $92.90 based on a DCF model on Wall Street but now trading at only $38.26. Based on these numbers, the company appears to be undervalued by 58%, which indicates strong growth potential for value investors.

Conclusion

VZ's financial results have been positive, highlighted by healthy cash flow and respectable profit margins. The company has reshuffled its upper ranks to maintain its growth plans, and I have faith that the new leadership will take the business to new heights. VZ's dividend payments have been reliable because of its strong financial performance, and the company is in a solid position to continue doing so. This is an excellent opportunity for dividend and value investors to gain exposure to the sector at a lower cost than would otherwise be possible, given the company's present valuation.