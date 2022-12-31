Verizon Communications: Mapping Future Prosperity Through Management Change

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's robust offering has helped it post positive financial performance throughout the economic downturn.
  • The current management team, in my view, will propel this company to new prosperity heights, given their experience and expertise.
  • Given the company's reputable dividend history and current undervaluation, I rate it a buy.

Verizon Profit Falls 24 Percent But Beats Estimates

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has had positive momentum from Q3 20222, which extended and resulted in a very strong Q4 despite its shares plunging by roughly 30% over the past year owing to challenging

Financials

Market Screener

Debt and Equity

Wallstreet

Dividend Consistency

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Wallstreet

DCF Model Output

Wallstreet

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.92K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This essay is not intended to provide financial advice but rather to share my honest assessment of the firm.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.