Genuine Parts: Rising Demand For Replacement Parts Should Drive Growth

Mar. 06, 2023 8:03 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)1 Comment
Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
646 Followers

Summary

  • The increasing rate of longer and extended product life cycles has significantly boosted the demand for replacement parts and maintenance servicing worldwide.
  • The company has reported net sales of $5.5 billion, a 15.0% YoY growth compared to $4.8 billion in Q4 FY21.
  • I believe it can sustain this dividend for the next three quarters, making the annual dividend $3.8 per share, representing a dividend yield of 2.21%.

3d render of automatic car production line with robotic arms welding parts

alvarez

Investment Thesis

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) deals in automotive and industrial replacement parts covering the major market of North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has recently delivered consecutive strong quarterly and annual results. I believe it can sustain this

Sales Highlight of GPC

Sales Highlight of GPC (Annual Report of GPC)

Q4 Result Snapshot of GPC

Q4 Result Snapshot (Investor Presentation: Slide No. 6)

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
646 Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.