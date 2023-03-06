Orthofix Medical, Inc. (OFIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 7:10 PM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alexa Huerta - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Keith Valentine - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Bostjancic - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Serbousek - Director, Executive Chairman of the Board

Doug Rice - Former Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mathew Blackman - Stifel

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Orthofix Medical’s Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Alexa Huerta, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alexa Huerta

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Orthofix fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Valentine; and Chief Financial Officer, John Bostjancic; as well as our Executive Chairman of the Board and Orthofix’s Former Chief Executive Officer, Jon Serbousek; and Former Chief Financial Officer, Doug Rice.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than those of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including any financial guidance we provide and any statements about our plans, beliefs, strategies, expectations, goals, or objectives. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as there is no assurance that the matter contained in such statements will occur.

The forward-looking statements we will make on today's call are based on our beliefs and expectations as of today, March 6, 2023. We do not undertake any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.