Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Call March 6, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hoge - President

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Tyler Van Buren

Okay. Great. Well, let's go ahead and keep going. Good morning, everyone. It's Tyler Van Buren here, senior biotech analyst at TD Cowen. For this first fireside chat, it's my pleasure to introduce Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna. Thank you very much for being here, Stephen.

Stephen Hoge

Thank you, Tyler. It's exciting.

Tyler Van Buren

So, before we get it started, for the audience, if you guys have questions, feel free to raise your hands as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

And we'll plan to dig in mostly on the R&D questions, of course, but wanted to kick it off with the commercial one. On COVID, you guys have talked about $5 billion in deliveries for 2023, maybe around $2 billion in the first half, $3 billion in the second half. Can you just discuss your confidence in that number? And then also, talk about potential levers for upside to that number?

Stephen Hoge

Yeah. For sure. So, first, let me just say thank you for having us here and having me here. It's great opportunity.

So, first, that $5 billion, as you just referenced, it's divided almost equally between deferrals from last year's contracts and then advanced purchase agreements for this coming second half. And so, I'll talk about this two somewhat separately.

We expect about $2 billion of deliveries, as you just said, in the first half of this year to happen, those are really the deferrals that happened from last year purchases. And what you'll be left with is about $3 billion of advanced purchase agreements or other contracts, which are mostly with Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Taiwan, and

