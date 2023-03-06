Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Austin Bohlig - Director, IR

Shai Terem - President and CEO

Mark Schwartz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Ashley Lessen - Credit Suisse

Brian Drab - William Blair

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Markforged's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Austin. You may begin.

Austin Bohlig

Good afternoon. I'm Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations of Markforged Holding Corporation. Welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results conference call. We will be discussing the results announced in our earnings press release issued after market close today. With me on the call is our President and CEO, Shai Terem; and our CFO, Mark Schwartz.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include estimates and other forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements represent management's views as of today, March 6, 2023 and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Markforged disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Also, during the course of today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There's a reconciliation schedule showing the GAAP versus non-GAAP results

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.