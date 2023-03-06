WW International, Inc. (WW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 8:10 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)
WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Corey Kinger - Investor Relations

Sima Sistani - Chief Executive Officer

Heather Stark - Interim Principal Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Michael Lasser - UBS

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the WW International Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Corey Kinger, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Corey Kinger

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for WW International's fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. At about 04:05 p.m. Eastern Time today, we issued a press release reporting our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The purpose of this call is to provide investors with some further details regarding the Company's financial results as well as to provide a general update on the Company's progress.

The press release is available on the Company's corporate website located at corporate.ww.com. Supplemental investor materials are also available on the Company's corporate website in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are also available as part of the press release.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that any forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here today. These risk factors are explained in detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange

