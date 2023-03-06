RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 8:19 PM ETRxSight, Inc. (RXST)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Huang – Investor Relations

Ron Kurtz – President and Chief Executive Officer

Shelley Thunen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Bijou – Bank of America

Robbie Marcus – JPMorgan

Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG

David Saxon – Needham

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RxSight Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Huang, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Huang

Thank you, operator. Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen.

Earlier today, RxSight released financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to inform you that the comments and responses to your questions during today's call reflect management's views as of today, March 6, 2023 and will include forward-looking statements and opinion statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our press release issued earlier today and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC. Our SEC filings can be found on our website or on the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.