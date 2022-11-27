PFM: Setting The Bar Too Low

Sarfaraz A. Khan profile picture
Sarfaraz A. Khan
8.83K Followers

Summary

  • PFM has struggled to perform well in a challenging economic environment, registering negative returns in 2022.
  • The ETF's selection criteria of only investing in companies with at least 10 years of dividend growth may have allowed lower-quality stocks to slip into the portfolio.
  • The era of easy money has ended, with the rising interest rates and economic headwinds posing challenges for many companies, including some of PFM's holdings.

The acronym ETF for Exchange Traded Fund written on a piece of paper lying on a wooden table. Bills of dollars and a piggy bank in the composition. Economy and investments.

Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investors are facing an uncertain future as we move deeper into a high-interest-rate environment. The performance of dividend ETFs, which are popular among income investors, is especially in question. While some dividend ETFs managed to outperform the tumbling

Chart
Data by YCharts

Top 10 holdings of PFM ETF

Author

This article was written by

Sarfaraz A. Khan profile picture
Sarfaraz A. Khan
8.83K Followers
Hi, I'm Sarfaraz A. Khan. I have got an MBA from University of Aberdeen, located in the heart of UK's oil industry. My specialties lie in energy and materials stocks, but I occasionally cover services sector, emerging markets and ETFs. My work appears mainly on TheStreet and Seeking Alpha. I am not based in the US, which is why I do not have any position in the US listed stocks that I write about. I do, however, own shares of funds that usually hold a long position in either Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Schlumberger, Halliburton, ConocoPhillips, Honda Motor Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, or their subsidiaries that trade on non-US markets. Twitter: @Sarfaraz_A_KhanContact: sarfaraz[at]halfbridge[dot]com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.