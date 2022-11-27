Rmcarvalho/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Investors are facing an uncertain future as we move deeper into a high-interest-rate environment. The performance of dividend ETFs, which are popular among income investors, is especially in question. While some dividend ETFs managed to outperform the tumbling S&P-500 last year, others, like the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PFM), struggled to keep up, and the fund may continue to face challenges in the current economic climate.

The Performance of Dividend ETFs

Investors seeking growth and income often turn to dividend ETFs for stability and consistent returns. However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year, with the perfect storm of inflation, interest rate hikes, economic concerns, and a volatile geopolitical environment causing significant losses in the markets. While many dividend ETFs managed to outperform the tumbling S&P-500, the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF struggled to deliver returns, falling short of expectations. This article examines PFM's performance, considers the factors that may have contributed to its underperformance, and suggests alternative ETFs for investors to consider.

The past few years have been exceptional for the US equity markets. However, 2022 was marked by a significant difference, as evidenced by the substantial losses incurred during this period. The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones (DIA), and Nasdaq (QQQM) experienced a sharp decline of 19.5%, 8.8%, and 33%, respectively. For many stocks, last year was the worst since the global financial crisis of 2008. The weakness was largely driven by a perfect storm of inflation, aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, economic concerns, and a volatile geopolitical environment, which featured Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID lockdowns in China.

But amidst all this chaos and uncertainty, there was some good news. Many dividend stocks held up relatively well and managed to outperform the tumbling S&P-500, especially after accounting for the effects of dividend yield.

For example, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) delivered almost 0% returns in 2022, faring much better than the struggling stocks. Some dividend ETFs like iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) remained in the blue, while the markets were deep in the red. However, unfortunately, the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF, or PFM, was not among the winners in this challenging period, registering returns of -6.23% in 2022. It's a bitter pill to swallow, but it's important to learn from these setbacks and use them to make better investment decisions in the future.

When it comes to stocks, the contrast in performance between the best dividend stocks and the rest of the market was hard to ignore. This should reinforce the belief that high-quality dividend stocks can provide a safe haven during turbulent times and highlight the importance of separating the wheat from the chaff. It's also essential to remember that not all dividend stocks are created equal, as evident from PFM’s performance that some seemingly high-quality picks had a rough time.

A Bit About PFM

PFM manages $682 million in assets, making it a relatively smaller dividend ETF than some of its peers, such as VYM and SDY, which manage around $50 billion and $23 billion, respectively. That said, PFM still offers a respectable 30-day SEC dividend yield of 1.91%, which beats the S&P-500's average of 1.68%. It invests only in ‘dividend achievers’ – those companies that have been growing cash dividends for at least 10 years in a row. PFM distributes its dividend on a quarterly basis and holds a little over 370 dividend stocks in its portfolio. Investors should note that PFM undergoes an annual reconstitution in March, with quarterly rebalancing taking place in March, June, September, and December.

PFM holds primarily mid-to-large cap US-based companies. The three leading sectors are IT, healthcare, and consumer staples, representing 21%, 15.4%, and 13.6% of the ETF, respectively.

What's interesting about PFM is that its top-10 holdings consist of well-known, established dividend payers such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), yet no single company holds a dominant position, with Microsoft and Exxon Mobil representing weights of just 4.14% and 2.91% respectively. This is because PFM limits a company's exposure to 4%, making it a highly diversified fund without any significant bias toward any particular stock. It's a smart strategy that ensures a good balance of risk and reward, giving investors peace of mind knowing that their investments are spread out across a range of companies.

At first glance, PFM appears to be a slam dunk. After all, it only invests in companies that have at least a decade-long track record of consistently growing dividends. That's a pretty impressive feat, and it should mean that these firms have a solid underlying business that generates reliable, growing revenues, profits, and cash flows year after year.

When you think about it, these companies must have weathered numerous challenges over the years and still managed to reward their investors consistently. On paper, it sounds like a recipe for success and a surefire way to invest in high-quality companies.

However, as we saw in 2022, PFM's performance was anything but stellar, lagging far behind other dividend ETFs like the ones mentioned earlier. So, while the criteria for inclusion in the fund may seem like a great starting point, but the ETF’s last year’s performance serves as a reminder that there's no such thing as a sure thing in investing. Even the most promising-looking stocks and ETFs can fall short of expectations.

Setting The Bar Too Low

I can't help but wonder if PFM's requirement of at least 10 years of consistent dividend growth may have set the bar a little too low. This could have allowed some lower-quality stocks to slip into the portfolio alongside the better picks.

It's worth keeping in mind that companies have been operating in an era of easy money, characterized by low interest rates and stimulus measures from central banks worldwide, following the global financial crisis. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, another round of stimulus measures was implemented in many countries, with the Federal Reserve even reducing interest rates to nearly zero. This policy helped lift earnings and cash flows, which in turn fuelled dividend growth for many companies.

Given this backdrop, one could argue that growing dividends consistently for 10 years may not have been as challenging as it seems. After all, it's easy to excel in a supportive environment, but it's a different story when the going gets tough.

And things did start to get tough when we witnessed the arrival of inflation in 2021, which only worsened with the surge in energy prices in 2022 with the uptick in oil demand and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In response, banks raised interest rates, effectively ending the era of free money and dampening the prospects of many companies.

Last year, in a short span of just six months, the Fed took interest rates from almost zero to 4%. Following the latest 25 basis points hike announced in February, the policy rate has now risen to the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. As a result, now the companies not only have to face higher interest rates but also economic headwinds. This led to tougher times for many companies, including some of PFM's holdings, which found themselves caught in the storm.

For example, V.F. Corporation (VFC), the apparel maker and former PFM stock, has had a rough year. The owner of popular brands such as Timberland has been facing a tough outlook, with consumers cutting back on spending, which could hurt its revenue growth. The company's high debt-to-equity ratio of 146% also weighed on its balance sheet, partly due to its $2.1 billion acquisition of Supreme in the second half of 2020. Its shares plunged by 60% in 2022 as investors remained concerned about the company's future prospects.

To protect the balance sheet, last month, V.F. Corp. slashed dividends by 41%, a move that may put the company in a better position to face the future. However, that's a topic for another article. The point is, the economic environment, including rising interest rates, took a toll on VFC and other companies, dragging down PFM's overall performance.

The future continues to look uncertain, with many companies expected to struggle as we move deeper into a high-interest-rate environment. Fed Governor and member of the interest rate-setting committee, Christopher Waller, recently confirmed this, indicating that the central bank will be closely monitoring three key data points - consumer spending, job growth, and inflation - and may raise rates again to prevent overheating.

It's important to note that the Fed's forecast from December was already projecting an increase in the federal funds rate to 5% - 5.25%, and that was before we saw the strong jobs, consumer spending, and inflation numbers. This means that even if the economy starts to cool off, interest rates may still rise, and if not, the Fed may increase its forecast even higher. In my opinion, these factors could potentially weigh on the performance of PFM's holdings, especially companies such as VF Corporation, which already have high levels of debt.

Conclusion

I think investors may want to reconsider investing in PFM given the current economic climate, as rising interest rates and other challenges could negatively impact the performance of some of its holdings. Instead, it may be worth exploring alternative ETFs that use other quality metrics to select stocks beyond just 10 years of dividend growth. This could improve investors' chances of finding companies that can perform well even in a challenging economic environment.