NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 8:34 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Colette Kress - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Moore

All right. I think we're ready to get going. I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Very happy to have with us today, Colette Kress, the CFO of NVIDIA. I think Colette wanted to make some opening hedge comments and then we can go straight into it.

Colette Kress

Absolutely. Okay, I have a statement to read. As a reminder, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and investors are advised to read our reports filed with the SEC for information related to risks and uncertainties facing our business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Moore

Great. Thank you. Well, I feel like we can go for a couple of hours, given how much stuff has been going on for you guys. But maybe we could start, you and I've been talking in this forum about various forms of large language models for four years. But I feel like 2023 is an important year where this is now becoming mainstream, it's becoming every hyperscaler kind of talking about their capabilities as table stakes going forward.

So I wonder if you could just talk to that? And you made the comments on the earnings call that in the last 60 days has all this enthusiasm has built, that you do see that transforming into demand for product on the road. Could you just talk about what those conversations are like right now?

Colette Kress

Yes. So really good way to start, talking about where we ended with our earnings release and some of the great statements that we've made. But let me kind of step-back a bit and talk about when we entered into this calendar

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.