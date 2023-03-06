Dropbox, Inc. (SBX) Presents at The JMP Securities Technology Brokers Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) The JMP Securities Technology Conference 2023 March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Representatives

Tim Regan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joey Marincek - JMP Securities

Joey Marincek

…Software here at JMP. Really excited to have Dropbox present today. With me is CFO, Tim Regan, and we're really excited. How are you doing today, Tim?

Tim Regan

I'm doing all right, Joey. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joey Marincek

So we have a number of questions we'll run through, and we'll leave some time at the end if anyone has any questions. But you know just to kick it off, for those unfamiliar; can you just give a brief overview of Dropbox and the problems you're out solving today?

Tim Regan

Yes, sure. Well, let me just start off by saying that we're largely pleased with how we did in 2022. Amidst a ever increasingly challenging macro backdrop, we ended up beating our guidance for each quarter of the year, and if I think through the various components of our strategy.

So, the first one is our File Sync and Share business. So this is the bulk of our ARR. This is our core lead product if you well. This is where we still have over $2 billion in ARR, 700 million plus registered users. So we still have made a lot of progress in strengthening that business. We added some incremental security capabilities, including things like our backup product, our passwords product, some ransomware capabilities, and this turned out to be the basis of a pricing and packaging change that we made and wedded that into the products back in June. That's still flowing through our user base.

We also have our documented workflows product categories, and this includes some acquisitions we've

