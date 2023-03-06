Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 8:51 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Valera - Investor Relations

Rajiv Ramaswami - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rukmini Sivaraman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Jim Fish - Piper Sandler

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Jason Ader - William Blair

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

George Wang - Barclays

Thomas Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Nutanix Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Rich Valera. You may begin, sir.

Richard Valera

Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss the results of our fiscal second quarter of 2023. Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix's President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix's CFO.

After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. If you'd like to read the release, please visit the Press Releases section of our IR website.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives and outlook, including our financial guidance as well as our ability to execute thereon successfully and in a timely manner and the benefits and impact thereof on our business, operations and financial results. Our expectations regarding the resolution of the investigation, its impact on our financial statements, including our financial guidance, our financial performance and targets and use of new or different performance metrics in future periods, expectations regarding profitability, our competitive position and market opportunity, the timing and impact of our current and future business model transitions, the factors driving

