Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023 9:00 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Lowry - Investor Relations

John Mellor - CEO (Outgoing)

Josh James - CEO

Julie Kehoe - Chief Communications Officer

David Jolley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Martinez - Lake Street Capital Markets

Derrick Wood - Cowen

Kamil Mielczarek - William Blair

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Domo Q4 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

And now at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Lowry, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Lowry.

Peter Lowry

Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have John Mellor, Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and Julie Kehoe, Chief Communications Officer; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. Julie will lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call. Julie?

Julie Kehoe

Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws, including statements about financial projections, the plans and expectations for our go-to-market strategy, our expectations for our sales and new business initiatives, the impact of macroeconomic and other conditions on our business and our financial condition.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to documents we file with the SEC, in particular, today's press release our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These documents contain

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.