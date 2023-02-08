Sundry Photography

Computer and IT network hacks have become much more prevalent since the acceleration in digital technology adoption which occurred in 2020. In fact, there was a 38% increase in global cyberattacks in 2022, compared to the prior year, according to Check Point Research. 61% of all cyber breaches in 2022 involved credentials which were either stolen or "hacked" using techniques such as a "brute force" attack. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is perfectly placed to help solve these issues as a Gartner leader in identity access management [IAM] and its Single Sign on [SSO] solution. So far, the company has executed well, and in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023, Okta beat both top and bottom-line estimates for growth. In this post, I'm going to break down Okta's financials for the quarter before revealing my valuation model and forecasts for the company. Let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Okta reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Its revenue was $510 million, which increased by a rapid 33% year over year and beat analysts' expectations by $20.55 million.

Quarterly Revenue (Q4,22 report)

The top line was driven by strong customer growth as Okta added 550 new customers, which increased by 17% year over year to 17,600. In its Q4 earnings call, management did report that its new customer growth has been impacted slightly by the macroeconomic environment. However, a positive is the company has still reported strong net retention rates with 120% in the trailing 12 months. This means customers are finding the platform "sticky" and spending more. Having previously worked at organizations where Okta was implemented, I have first-hand experience with how "sticky" the platform is. Firstly, every employee must download a specific mobile application and set up the service. Thus, once the whole company starts to use the platform, changing it will require some disruption and also take time from the IT department, which is usually at full capacity in most organizations, especially since the rise of remote working. Therefore, I believe Okta's high retention is actually a competitive advantage, assuming the company can continue its aggressive scaling plans.

Moving back to the customer base, Okta has continued to grow "upmarket" and reported a 26.7% increase in its larger customers with over $100,000 in annual contract value. This is a positive sign as larger organizations often have even higher retention rates and vast account expansion opportunities. Of course, for a salesperson, the challenge is usually getting in front of the buying committee in these organizations. But Okta looks to have found great traction and a solid sales motion.

Customers $100k ACV (Q4,22 report)

A notable larger customer win in the quarter was OpenAI, the company behind the viral AI platform ChatGPT. This business purchased the new "Customer Identity Cloud" platform, which helped to authenticate the vast number of users interested in using the tool. This is a showcase of Okta's multi-product offering, as the company is mostly known for its Workforce Identity Cloud for employees which I discussed prior. However, its Customer Identity Cloud is also poised to be a key growth driver for the business. This solution enables customers to sign on to a platform in a frictionless manner using Google Login, Microsoft, etc. in addition to offering many "progressive profiling" features that auto-fill a password. Biometrics are also offered by the platform such as the use of a fingerprint or face ID.

The goal is really to lower the friction for customers while also increasing security, which is a challenge. An analogy I like to use is to imagine a large door with 20 padlocks on it. It would be very secure, but the user experience would be so terrible it would likely cause people to just avoid it. However, imagine you walked up to the door and it recognized your face and said, "hello bob, welcome back". That is an exceptional customer experience that also maintains security.

Okta Products (Q4,22 report)

Other large customer wins in the quarter included a global 2000 agriculture company, which utilized Okta to secure access to a staggering 40,000 employees. A Fortune 100 insurance company also utilized Okta its Workforce Identity Cloud.

Okta Identity Governance [OIG] is also an interesting product. This enables employees to submit application access requests through popular channels such as Slack, lowering the friction of the entire process. I suspect the OIG product is an ideal "upsell" package, as it doesn't come as standard in the Workforce Identity Cloud.

For completeness, its remaining performance obligations [RPO] was $3 billion, which increased by a rapid 43% year over year.

RPO (Okta)

Margins and Balance Sheet

Okta is still unprofitable with an operating loss of negative $157 million for Q4, FY23. However, a positive is its losses have improved from the negative $214 million reported in Q4, FY22. This is a strong sign of operating leverage, as, despite its operating expenses increasing by 10.4% year over year, revenue is growing much faster. In addition, if we break down the expenses, we can see 29% of its costs are related to Research and Development [R&D]. I don't believe this is a bad sign as technology companies must continue to invest in R&D in order to stay ahead of the curve, especially in the cybersecurity industry. Its largest expense (49% of the total) is Sales and Marketing. Again, I believe this aggressive investment is necessary, given the high "stickiness" and retention rates of a cybersecurity identity solution. In my mind, there is a "land grab" occurring and those who are most aggressive should come out on top.

Okta expenses (Q4,22 report)

In terms of profitability, earnings per share [EPS] were a negative $0.95, which beat analyst expectations by $0.08. On a non-GAAP basis, the company is also profitable with $0.30 reported, beating analysts' expectations by $0.21.

Okta also has a solid balance sheet with $2.58 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company does have a fairly high total debt of $2.335 billion, but the vast majority of this, $2.1 billion, is long-term debt and thus manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Okta, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 16% revenue growth for "next year", which in my model includes the next four quarters. This is aligned with management's guidance of between $2.155 billion and $2.17 billion, which would represent a growth rate of between 16% and 17%. It should be noted this is substantially slower than the 42% growth reported for FY23 and the 33% growth rate reported in Q4, FY23. I believe some slowdown in new customer growth is expected due to the macroeconomic environment, which will likely cause longer sales cycles. However, I do believe management may be "sandbagging" somewhat. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a solid 30% revenue growth per year, which is based upon improving economic conditions as well as growth in the multiple product offerings, such as the newer Customer Identity Cloud.

Okta stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of the model, I have capitalized R&D expenses, which has boosted net income. I have forecast a 23% operating margin over the next 8 years. This may seem optimistic but it is assuming the company can reach the average margin of the software industry long term. Given we are already seeing signs of operating leverage, I don't deem this to be unachievable. In fact, given the company's high retention rate and opportunities for cross-sells and upsells, the business could easily surpass this margin long term.

Okta stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $112 per share. OKTA stock is trading at ~$85 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~24% undervalued, according to my forecasts and valuation model. Okta trades at a price-to-sales [P/S] ratio = 6.3, which is 71.87% cheaper than a 5-year average. As an extra data point, Okta also trades at one of the lowest price-to-sales ratios in the industry as you can see from my comparison of peers and competitors.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/stock-based compensation

Many analysts have forecast a recession for 2023, and therefore, I would expect longer sales cycles and slowing growth in the short term. It should also be noted that Okta's expenses are impacted by stock-based compensation [SBC], which means elevated since the Auth0 acquisition. A positive is SBC has declined by 7% as a portion of revenue to 32% by Q4, FY23. Management has also guided for this to continue to fall to the low 30% range for FY24. I believe paying employees stock-based compensation is necessary to retain the best talent, but over time, I would like to see its percentage continue to fall as a portion of revenue.

Final Thoughts

Okta is a leader in identity access management and has continued to execute its aggressive growth strategy effectively. Unlike many other cybersecurity companies, Okta offers a simple two-product package that solves a simple but extremely important issue for companies and customers (secure and efficient access). Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate OKTA stock is undervalued intrinsically, I will deem it to be a great long-term investment.