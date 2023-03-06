P10, Inc. (PX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Alpert - Chairman & Co-CEO

Mark Hood - EVP, Operations & IR

William Souder - Director

Clark Webb - Co-CEO & Director

Amanda Coussens - CFO & Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Beatty - UBS

Kenneth Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Brown - KBW

Benjamin Budish - Barclays Bank

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Christoph Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the P10 Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Conference Call. My name is Daniel, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand the conference over to our host, Mark Hood, Executive Vice President of Operations and Investor Relations. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Hood

Good afternoon, and welcome to the P10 Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call. This is Mark Hood, EVP of Operations and Investor Relations. Today, we will be joined by Robert Alpert, Chairman and Co-CEO; Clark Webb, Co-CEO; Fritz Souder, Chief Operating Officer; and Amanda Coussens, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call, as well as the presentation slides, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks or other factors that are described in greater detail under Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and filed with

