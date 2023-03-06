Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2023 9:27 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 6, 2023 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Chesky - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

All right. Good afternoon. We are thrilled for our next fireside chat keynote with Brian Chesky, the CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. Brian, good to see you again.

Brian Chesky

Yes. It's good to be back.

Brian Nowak

Yes. Great to see you live. Before we get started, let me do all the disclosures. Yes. Well, love those. Please note all the – it's the easiest part for me. Please note all the important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, and they're also at the registration desk.

Some of the statements made today by Airbnb may be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements made today by the Company are based on assumptions as of today, and Airbnb undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Airbnb's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Nowak

So there's always a lot of things going on in the macro environment, the macro travel environment and from a micro perspective, Airbnb.

Brian Chesky

Micro?

Brian Nowak

Micro, yes. As we're sitting here now versus a year ago, maybe talk to us about some of the things that have changed the most from a macro perspective and a micro perspective that have you excited about Airbnb going forward?

Brian Chesky

Yes, yes. Wow. Well, maybe I can give a like kind of sense – it's been evolving since the pandemic. So I'll give you a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.