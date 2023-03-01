Melco Resorts: Macau Casino Turnaround Is Just Getting Started

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • Melco is set to capture pent-up travel and gambling demand at its Macau casinos as China moves past the pandemic disruptions.
  • The company reported Q4 earnings, highlighted by positive comments from management suggesting strong trends into the current Q1.
  • The launch of the new Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean resort expected in Q2 can represent a new growth driver.
  • We are bullish on MLCO stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
skyline of macau

Jui-Chi Chan

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is ready to move on from the pandemic disruptions that have pressured operations over the past 3 years. The company just released its latest quarterly results, and while the period was still impacted by various

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.43K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MLCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.