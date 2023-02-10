Lockheed Martin: Don't Let Temporary Problems Confuse You, It's A Buy

Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Lockheed Martin is trading at what seems to be a historically high valuation - its current TTM P/E ratio is 22.0, which is 7.0% above its 5-year average of 20.6.
  • The company is experiencing supply chain disruptions and pauses in flight operations, which are hurting its growth and profitability. However, those are short-term temporary problems.
  • In 2024, Lockheed Martin is projected to return to mid-single-digit growth, and the management is confident it will reach its target to deliver 156 F-35 fighter jets in 2025.
  • The global defense budget is expected to increase significantly due to geopolitical tension, as investors await the FY24 budget release from the Department of Defense on March 9th.
  • After 20 consecutive years of dividend growth, shareholders are paid to wait for growth to return. I rate the stock a Strong Buy, with a fair-value of $551 per share.

Jet fighters flying over the clouds.

bfk92

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is trading at what seems to be a historically high valuation, as its current trailing twelve months P/E ratio is 22.06, compared to its 5-year average of 20.6. The company's earnings are down due to temporary supply

Segment Breakdown

Created by author using data from LMT's 10-K

backlog table

Created by author using data from LMT's financial reports

Returns column graph

Created by author using data from LMT''s financial reports

Comparison table

Created and calculated by author using data from Seeking Alpha; Data as of March 6th, 2023

Financial model graph

Created by author based on LMT's financial reports and author's projections

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem
I work as a financial analyst at a pension fund in Israel. I conduct analysis seeking to find high quality companies with extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

