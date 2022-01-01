Blackstone Secured Lending: 10.8% Yield And Dividend Raise, But Wait For A Drop

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.81K Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending has seen its stock price climb rapidly after the BDC declared a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend payout.
  • The portfolio is well-performing and BXSL covered its dividend easily with NII in 2022.
  • Passive income investors should wait for a drop before buying BXSL.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

Even though the portfolio of Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:NYSE:BXSL) is performing well and the business development company covered its dividend pay-out with net investment income in the fourth quarter, I believe the stock price has run hot and

Portfolio Composition

Portfolio Composition (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Originations And Fundings

Originations And Fundings (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Relative Strength Index

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts.com)

Price To Book Value

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
7.81K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.