Even though the portfolio of Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:NYSE:BXSL) is performing well and the business development company covered its dividend pay-out with net investment income in the fourth quarter, I believe the stock price has run hot and passive income investors should wait for a correction to offer a better buy point for BXSL.

Blackstone Secured Lending is now trading at net asset value as a result of the increase in the BDC's stock price following earnings. I'd wait until BXSL falls below $23, implying a 0.9x NAV multiple.

Portfolio Composition And A Lever For Income Growth

For passive income investors, Blackstone Secured Lending has two main selling points: the business development company invests primarily in first lien debt and overwhelmingly in floating rate debt, positioning the portfolio for interest rate tailwinds.

Blackstone Secured Lending invested 97.9% of its funds in First Lien debt, with only minor holdings in Second Lien Debt (0.5%) and Equity (1.6%).

Furthermore, 99.9% of Blackstone's debt investments were tied to floating rates, implying that the central bank could play a role in driving portfolio income growth in 2023.

As of the end of December 2022, the portfolio had 176 portfolio investments and was valued at $9.6 billion.

Portfolio Composition (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Originations slowed in the fourth quarter, as they had all year. The decline in new originations can be attributed to the rise in interest rates, which has made borrowing debt capital much more expensive for borrowers.

Despite this, Blackstone Secured Lending committed $177 million in new investments in the fourth quarter, bringing total investment commitments in 2022 to $1.1 billion.

Originations And Fundings (Blackstone Secured Lending)

Excellent Dividend Coverage From A Well-Managed BDC

The dividend of Blackstone Secured Lending is well-covered, and the high level of excess dividend coverage has resulted in a significant dividend increase for shareholders.

In 2022, Blackstone Secured Lending's debt portfolio generated $2.91 per share in net investment income, representing a 20% YoY increase.

Importantly, the dividend was still very well covered by NII, with Blackstone Secured Lending reporting a 2022 dividend pay-out ratio of 78% when only regular dividends were considered, and 100% when a $0.65 per share special dividend was considered.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights (Blackstone Secured Lending)

As a result, Blackstone Secured Lending increased its quarterly dividend payment from $0.60 per share to $0.70 per share, representing a 17% QoQ increase.

BXSL has a stock yield of 10.8% based on a new annualized dividend payment of $2.80 per share.

Technical Analysis And Valuation

Investors have a very narrow margin of safety here due to Blackstone Secured Lending's stock price skyrocketing after the business development company reported 4Q-22 earnings and announced a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend.

As a result of this price surge, BXSL is not only trading at net asset value, but it is also overbought from a technical standpoint, with the Relative Strength Index reading 74.77. From a technical standpoint, this indicates that investors may be overly bullish, indicating that the BXSL stock is about to fall.

Relative Strength Index (Stockcharts.com)

The fact that Blackstone Secured Lending was available at a discount to net asset value the last time I covered the BDC was a compelling reason for passive income investors to purchase BXSL, in my opinion.

As of the end of December 2022, Blackstone Secured Lending had a net asset value of $25.94 per share, implying a P/B ratio of 1.00x.

I believe BXSL will look more appealing at 0.9x NAV, implying a higher margin of safety and a potential buy point of $23.

I am changing my rating to ‘hold’ due to the increase in valuation.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why Blackstone Secured Lending Could See A Lower Valuation

In the fourth quarter, Blackstone Secured Lending maintained top credit quality and reported a non-accrual ratio of 0%. However, there are two potential risks for BXSL in the future.

One reason is that the BDC has positioned itself for rising interest rates, and if the central bank reverses course and lowers rates in response to easing inflation, a key reason for purchasing BXSL (interest rate upside) may be lost.

The second reason is that no BDC can guarantee perfect credit quality indefinitely. Despite its First Lien focus, a recession and widespread deterioration in credit quality in the United States could have an impact on Blackstone Secured Lending's portfolio performance. Non-accruals continue to be a key risk for BXSL that passive income investors must consider.

My Conclusion

As much as I like Blackstone Secured Lending as a passive income investment, I believe that because the stock is overbought based on the Relative Strength Index and is now trading at net asset value, passive income investors should hold off on purchases for the time being and wait for a pullback.

BSXL is currently well-managed and performing well, but its valuation no longer reflects a margin of safety.

I recommend that passive income investors wait for a price drop to $23, at which point they will receive not only a higher dividend yield, but also a more compelling margin of safety.