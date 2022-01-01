Northrop Grumman: Increase In Defense Budget And Favorably Valued

Mar. 06, 2023 11:20 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)LMT
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman’s James Webb Space Telescope is an amazing piece of engineering. The telescope can observe and determine the chemical components of exoplanets' atmospheres.
  • Order backlog was also very strong and is 2x the size of sales in 2022.
  • Management is shareholder friendly, paying dividends and buying back as many shares as it generates in free cash flow.
  • Although Northrop Grumman expects a decline in operating margins for 2023 due to increased inflationary pressures, many analysts expect earnings per share to rise sharply after 2023.

James Webb space telescope space on orbit of Earth planet. Space observatory. Sci-fi collage. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is one of the largest defense companies in the world with well-known defense vehicles, aircraft, ships and space systems such as the James Webb Space Telescope and others.

About 80% of its

Chart

2022 Highlights - Northrop Grumman's 4Q22 Investor Presentation

2022 Highlights (Northrop Grumman's 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

2023 Company-level guidance - Northrop Grumman's 4Q22 Investor Presentation

2023 Company-level guidance (Northrop Grumman's 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividend growth history - NOC ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Dividend growth history (NOC ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Northrop Grummans' Cash Flow Highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

Northrop Grumman's Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Chart

Chart

Earnings estimates for NOC and LMT - Seeking Alpha and author's own visualization

Earnings estimates for NOC and LMT (Seeking Alpha and author's own visualization)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.13K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.