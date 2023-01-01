Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Investment Thesis

Kadant Inc.'s (NYSE:KAI) revenue growth in the first half of 2023 should be negative due to inventory destocking at its channel partners and tough year-over-year comparisons. However, in the second half of 2023, the company's revenue growth should benefit from the completion of inventory destocking and moderation in order bookings. Hence, I believe the revenue growth in 2023 should be flat. The company plans to continue implementing the 80/20 program across its business portfolio to improve its margins in 2023 and beyond. In the long term, the company should benefit from secular trends such as an increase in e-commerce activity, growing demand for sustainable materials, a shift in demographic trends in the housing market, and infrastructure investments. While Kadant is a good company, my analysis using both DCF and relative valuation methods suggests that it is not the right time to buy.

About the company

Kadant Inc. designs and manufactures products for fluid handling, fiber processing, and bulk material handling. It has three operating segments:

KAI’s operating segments (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from KAI)

Flow Control contributes ~39% to the total revenue. The segment manufactures products that control the flow of fluids in industrial and commercial applications such as packaging, tissue, food, metals, and others.

Industrial Processing contributes ~39% to the total revenue. The segment manufactures equipment and machinery to recycle paper and paperboard and process timber for packaging, tissue, housing/construction, engineered wood, and alternative fuel industries.

Material Handling contributes ~22% to the total revenue. The segment manufactures products and engineered systems to handle bulk and discrete material for processing or transport in the aggregates, mining, food, packaging, and waste management industries.

Challenging Near Term

KAI’s segment-wise bookings (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from KAI)

The bookings over the last few quarters have been increasing due to the increased business activity. The company’s bookings benefited from the increase in energy prices, robust activity in the packaging and wood processing sectors, and increased demand for high-performance balers. However, bookings across the business started to decline in the second half of 2022 due to the softness in business activity and negative currency translation. In Q4 FY22, the company's bookings declined 6.7% Y/Y to $215 mn. In the flow control segment, bookings declined 6% Y/Y to $79 mn due to the moderation in demand for the segment’s products. The bookings in the Industrial Processing segment declined by 11.4% Y/Y due to the softness in demand for wood processing equipment. The demand for bulk material handling equipment and baling systems remained healthy, resulting in flat Y/Y bookings in the Material Handling segment.

Looking ahead into 2023, I believe the bookings in the Flow Control and Industrial Processing segments should continue to decline due to the declining demand from channel inventory destocking. The company has a healthy order backlog, which I believe should benefit revenues in Q1 FY23. However, due to the tough year-over-year comparisons, the revenue growth should be negative. The bookings should increase moderately in the back half of FY23 as the inventory destocking at channel partners gets completed. This should benefit the revenues in 2H FY23. Additionally, the company's revenue should benefit from the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) as the projects start flowing in the back half of 2023.

Overall, I believe the company's revenue in 2023 should be flat given the declining demand in its end markets, partially offset by moderation in bookings in 2H FY23 and the projects related to the U.S. IIJA.

Improving the bottom line

KAI's Adjusted EBITDA (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from KAI)

The company's adjusted EBITDA in Q4 FY22 increased 11% Y/Y and 4% sequentially. The company successfully implemented the 80/20 program, which is helping it achieve operational efficiency across its businesses. The 80/20 program is about focusing on the businesses that drive the majority of profits while eliminating costs and complexities associated with less profitable businesses. The SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue improved by 190 bps Y/Y in Q4 FY22 due to the improvement in operations at KAI’s manufacturing facilities. In 2023, I believe the company's adjusted EBITDA should continue to improve, driven by the 80/20 program and moderation in raw material costs. I am anticipating the adjusted EBITDA margin should improve by 300 bps over

Long-term trends for the company

The company has identified four secular long-term growth trends, which include an increase in e-commerce activity, rising demand for sustainable materials, a shift in demographic trends in the housing market, and infrastructure investments. Firstly, the increase in e-commerce activity post-pandemic has led to an increase in demand for containerboard used to produce corrugated boxes. E-commerce consumes 3x to 6x more containerboard per shipment than retail stores. E-commerce sales across the globe are expected to reach $7 trillion by 2025. This should create an opportunity for the Industrial Processing segment as it provides equipment to make container boards.

Secondly, with the rise in greenhouse gases and plastic pollution, many corporations are moving towards sustainable technologies. Additionally, different countries are encouraging companies to introduce environmentally friendly practices in their facilities. This should benefit KAI, given its presence in sustainable technology. Third, the company should also benefit from the shifting demographic trends in the housing market, creating opportunities for lumber and engineered wood products. Lastly, the Federal Highway Administration has allocated over $52 billion to repair U.S. roads, bridges, and other infrastructure as a part of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The projects related to the Infrastructure Act should start flowing in the back half of 2023 and continue over the next few years. In the company’s recent earnings call, the management mentioned that it is receiving inquiries from construction aggregate producers for KAI’s bulk material handling equipment. This should benefit the company as demand for material handling equipment increases.

Overall, I believe that Kadant has good long term prospects and it should benefit from these secular trends beyond 2023.

Risks to my thesis

If the volume decline in 2023 exceeds my expectations, it could have a negative impact on the company's profitability, potentially outweighing the benefits of the 80/20 program.

I am anticipating that the completion of inventory destocking in the second half of 2023 will offset the revenue declines expected in the first half of 2023. However, if demand further decreases in the latter half of 2023, and inventory destocking continues, the company's revenue growth for the year may turn out to be negative.

Valuation

DCF Valuation (Created by DzD Analysis by using Alpha Spread platform)

In my DCF analysis, I assumed revenue would be flat in 2023 due to the weak demand in the end markets and should grow in the mid-single digits beyond 2023. Considering the growth in the packaging industry due to the rising e-commerce activities and the projects related to the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the company’s revenue beyond 2023 should improve. The capital expenditure should increase in the coming years as the company plans to invest in its facilities. I used a discount rate of 8.23% and arrived at a fair value of $196.05 for KAI, which is ~11% below the current price.

If we use relative valuation, the stock is currently trading at 23.87x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $9.22, which is above its five-year average forward P/E of 22.08x.

Hence, based on my calculations and a comparison of the company's P/E to historical levels, I believe the stock is currently overvalued.

Conclusion

The inventory destocking at channel partners and tough year-over-year comparisons should lead to negative revenue growth in the first half of 2023. However, in 2H of 2023, the company's revenue growth should benefit from the completion of inventory destocking and moderation in order bookings. Overall, I believe the company's revenue growth in 2023 should be flat. KAI is implementing the 80/20 program across its business, which should continue to benefit profitability in 2023. In the long term, the company should benefit from secular trends such as an increase in e-commerce activity, growing demand for sustainable materials, a shift in demographic trends in the housing market, and infrastructure investments. While KAI is a good company, it may not be a good time to enter given the challenging near-term conditions and expensive valuation.