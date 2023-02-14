Encore Wire: A Well Run, Low Cost Producer Of Wire

Mar. 06, 2023 11:26 PM ETEncore Wire Corporation (WIRE)ATKR, BDC, FCX, PRYMF, PRYMY, SMTOF, SMTOY
Stephen Read profile picture
Stephen Read
255 Followers

Summary

  • Encore is a vertically integrated low-cost wire and cable producer.
  • Encore has extremely low TTM valuations.
  • Organically grown business since 1989.
  • Macro electrification movement will drive long term wire demand.
  • Wire and cable margins are estimated to normalize.

Cable with copper wires against blurred background, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Encore WIRE

Encore is a well-run wire and cable manufacturer that lands in the top 1% of companies ranked on high quality momentum and value, the two metrics I (HIT Capital) use to

Atkore

Atkore

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Google Earth

Freeport McMoran

Freeport-McMoRan

Copper Alliance

Copper Alliance

Encore

Encore

This article was written by

Stephen Read profile picture
Stephen Read
255 Followers
Mr. Stephen Read is a husband and father of 3.  When he isn’t fathering or out exploring the outdoors he reads, codes, writes, and manages the hedge fund HIT Capital.Stephen grew up on a corn, soybean and cattle farm along the Illinois River and graduated from Missouri S&T with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 2007.  He worked for ConocoPhillips out of college, with a leave of absence, summer of 2008, in which he played professional baseball. Later in 2018/19 he reached financial independence and in 2020 retired from ConocoPhillips.He is passionate about helping others save, invest, and follow their calling.  Stephen is a registered Investment Adviser in the state of Texas and writes a blog on personal and behavioral finance at www.hitinvestments.com.One of Stephen’s favorite quotes is from 2 Corinthians 9:6 “Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.”

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Stephen Read is the founder of HIT Investments, the general partner of HIT Capital, of which previously had a beneficial long position in WIRE prior to article publication. A more detailed disclosure can be found at https://www.hitinvestments.com/disclaimer/ and within HIT Capital's Offering Memorandum

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.