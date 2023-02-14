Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Encore WIRE

Encore is a well-run wire and cable manufacturer that lands in the top 1% of companies ranked on high quality momentum and value, the two metrics I (HIT Capital) use to find inexpensive and growing companies. Encore initially popped up as an investment candidate 1.5 years ago due to the additional earnings in 2021 and consistent stock price increase.

This is my research summary meant to answer the question if Encore is still a top 20 stock I want to hold out of our initial subset of 43,000.

Encore's History

I start this research summary off with Encore's history as I believe it leads to the competitive advantage I mention later on in the report and provides clarity into their culture and leadership.

Encore Wire was founded by Vincent Rego and Donald Spurgin when they bought a mobile home park in 1989. Their second significant milestone was hiring their now present day CEO, Daniel Jones. The three of them have since turned the rundown mobile home park into a one campus 450 acre, 3 million square foot wire and cable producing juggernaut.

In 1990 they started producing residential (nonmetallic sheathed cable and underground feeder cable) wire. In 1992 they expanded into commercial THHN (thermoplastic high heat-resistant nylon) wire and in 1998 they built a copper rod mill and began to recycle copper scrap. One year later they added a plastic mill and in 2001 they added circuit wire. In 2006 they added armored cable, 2008 industrial cable, and in 2012 aluminum building wire. Their entire history of growth was organic, they literally built Encore from the ground up.

Management

Daniel L Jones officially became CEO in 2006 but performed the duties starting in 2005. Daniel began his career as the director of sales with Encore as one of their first hires in 1989. Similar to Encore's organic growth Daniel came up through the ranks. Daniel stands out as someone who stays within his realm of confidence (wire centric), rewards shareholders efficiently (buybacks), works to align interests (workforce incentive plans), and leads a healthy and safe culture.

Encore's Growing

Market Growth

According to Zion Market Research and Verified Market Research, global copper wire demand is expected to grow at a 3.38% - 5.77% CAGR through 2028. For a total copper wire endpoint, wire consumed 11% of total copper produced (mine & recycle) in the USA (2.51Mt) in 2018. I believe the increase in wire demand and the overall electrify everything movement was the underlying driver behind Encore's 2021/22 earnings increase.

Demand and Margin Growth

Encore grew their wire sales (by lbs) over the past 2 years. In 2021 they grew 10.8% and in 2022 they grew 7.9%. Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMF), one of Encore's competitors was also up 10.8% in 2021. This demand drove price increases and Encore’s margins expanded from 5.9% in 2019 to 20.9% in 2021 and up to 23.8% in 2022. Atkore (ATKR), one of Encore’s other competitors found it important enough to put in in their investors materials and called it “Electrification of Everything” demand.

Atkore

Competitor Analysis

In order to understand if Encore could continue on with higher margins it was important to figure out if they had a competitive advantage or if wire was a commodity. Encore consistently promotes that they have advantages over their peers in customer service, cost, and product innovation.

Innovation

When Encore mentions innovation, the examples they give are colored wire and packaging (Reel Payoff, Reel Deal, Cyclone Barrel Packs, and Pull Pro). When I checked this against their competition I found everyone to have colored wire and several had similar packaging products.

Competition Ticker Colored Wire Innovative Reel Encore Wire (WIRE) Yes Yes (General Cable Corporation) Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMF) Yes No Atkore (ATKR) Yes Yes Alan Wire Company Private Yes ? Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:SMTOY) Yes ? Belden Inc. (BDC) Yes ? Southwire Private Yes Yes Republic Wire Private Yes No Click to enlarge

Customer Service

From what I gathered from Encore's publications is that customer service really means order fill rate. Encore specifically mentions having a 100% fill rate within 48 hours in their March 2022 investors presentation but they do not regularly share this metric other than it being “high”. Encore's main customers are wholesalers and my current belief is that “customer service” is not a competitive advantage in itself but their ability to have wire available at a competitive cost is.

Low Cost Producer

Encore has grown organically since 1989 and has expanded their campus to include all of the capabilities I mentioned above (History). After reviewing their closest competitors I believe Encore does have a cost advantage through their vertical integration setup. I cannot verify this advantage through their finances due to their primary competitors (Republic, Southwire, Alan) being private but I can verify if the others have one campus and the facilities to be as vertically integrated as Encore. What I found is that their competitors either did not have the same capabilities due to (mills, recycle center, etc.) or if it was possible that they did have the capabilities they were not located on the same campus. The satellite snapshots below are the most compelling piece of the data I used to make this conclusion. You can see that Republic Wire and Alan Wire do not have the physical size to operate a copper mill, plastic mill, copper recycling, service, distribution center and circuit wire, aluminum wire, industrial wire, armored wire and cable lines. They also do not have rail lines coming into and out of their facilities. Southwire, their other competitor, has grown over the years through acquisition and is spread out all across North America.

Alan Wire

Google Earth

Republic Wire

Google Earth

Southwire

Google Earth

Encore

Google Earth

Advantages

Encore's vertical integration and rail access gives them an expected production cost and flexibility advantage over their peers.

Risks

Encore’s sole focus on cable and wire may give them an advantage at being a low cost producer and positions themselves advantageously against their sole wire competitors but it can be a disadvantage as well. When there is plenty of wire to go around a wholesaler may choose to use one supplier that can supply more than just wire and cable. For example, their competitor Atkore can supply wire, conduit, fittings, cable management systems, and conduit. I attempted to see if this played out in the financials but it was foggy at best. For example Atkore and Encore had similar operating margins in 2022 but to really lean on this pricing power disadvantage I'd need to do more research.

Competition Ticker Operating Margin Encore Wire WIRE 30.32% (General Cable Corporation) Prysmian PRY 5.16% Atkore International Group ATKR 30.77% Alan Wire Company Private ? Southwire Private ? Republic Wire Private ? Click to enlarge

One Location

While there are multiple advantages of being on one campus there are also disadvantages. If there was a tornado, earthquake or local political shift Encore could feel it fully.

Copper Supply

If all copper prices spike higher it would hurt Encore as 80% of Encore’s raw material cost is attributed to Copper (2022). In the short term it is difficult / impossible to predict what copper prices are going to do. This can be seen as recent as Goldman Sachs predicting record prices in 2023 and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) predicting flat to declining demand in 2023/24.

Freeport-McMoRan

Over the long term copper reserves for the foreseeable future look to be plentiful.

Copper Alliance

Encore has worked to partially shield themselves from this risk and potentially having an advantage in certain scenarios by their vertical integration. They have a copper recycling center and their own mill giving them additional optionality.

Margin Compression

This is the primary near term and long term risk I foresee for Encore and its competitors. Since I did not find Encore (nor their private competitors) to have pricing power by means of customer service, nor innovative and differentiated products, I believe their wire and cable business is a commodity. The 30% gross margins I calculated and the +20% margins Encore reported in 2021/22 do not appear to be sustainable in my opinion.

Valuations and Go Forward Investment Decisions

A fwd P/E of 9.52, and a trailing twelve month P/E of 6.79 combined with a growing demand for wire (3.38% - 5.77% growth) initially signals Encore to be an extremely cheap business but instead of the fwd P/E growing like in 2020/21 it is shrinking.

EV/OCF 4.14 EV/FCF 5.41 EV/EBITDA 3.34 P/E 6.79 P/S 1.19 Click to enlarge

In Conclusion

I believe Encore is a well-run business that has steadily increased their book value through organic growth and a well-managed balance sheet (currently $586k = Cash - All Debt).

Encore

Encore produces wire and cable, a competitive and commoditized product and without pricing power I expect the margins to normalize.

When I reduce the margin back to the 2020 baseline and account for share reduction, production growth, and future demand I get ~$5.45 EPS. I don’t believe the margins will come down that quickly in 2023 from what we saw in Q4 but I do believe the trajectory is to normalize.

Due to this estimated margin compression, I give Encore a hold rating rather than a buy. The long term positives are Encore is well run, has a strong balance sheet, appears to have a cost and flexibility advantage and is in a growing industry.

That said, since it is no longer as inexpensive as previously thought when normalizing the margin Encore does not meet my internal hurdle to stay in the top 20. Encore appears to be a well-run business, thus if the price adjusts lower it could again become a long term buy but today I rate WIRE stock a hold.

2023+ EPS Calculations

2020 EPS = $3.68

2021 10.8% product growth (in lbs)

2022 9.1% share count reduction

2022 7.9% product growth

2023 est. 6% product growth

2023 est. 6% share count reduction

2023 normalized EPS = $5.45

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.