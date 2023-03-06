General Motors Company (GM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Mar. 06, 2023 10:42 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2023 6:20 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

Gil West - Chief Operating Officer, Cruise

ConferenceCall Participants

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nowak

Good afternoon, everyone. We're thrilled today to have Gil West, the COO of Cruise with us. Prior to joining Cruise, you were also the COO of Delta Airlines, and you just flew in today.

Gil West

Just flew in today.

Brian Nowak

Thanks for joining us.

Gil West

Great to be here.

Brian Nowak

Some of the statements made today by GM may be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements made today by the company are based on assumptions as of today, and GM undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to GM's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results.

So maybe we should start a little bit with your background. I would first love to hear what attracted you most to the Cruise opportunity. And when you do a lot of meetings and you sit down, you talk with investors, what is sort of the biggest part that is still most misunderstood?

Gil West

Yes. Well, let me just say I'm a transportation geek at heart. So it didn't take much harm to us to join the Cruise team given we're creating a whole new mode of transportation. So that's the big draw for me. I've been here

