Investment Thesis

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was designed to complement dividend portfolios that are usually light on Technology stocks. TDIV's estimated 2% yield won't turn heads, but the pitch is that the Technology sector is the growth leader for dividends. You can use it to develop a diversified income portfolio with the possibility of significant capital gains.

The issue is that strong sales and earnings growth must support dividend growth, and that's not the expectation today. My analysis reveals a meager 6% estimated sales and earnings growth rate over the next twelve months, hardly enough to support the double-digit dividend growth to make TDIV worth buying. In addition, TDIV's holdings have weak earnings momentum, poor sentiment on Wall Street, and trade at a relatively high valuation for a dividend fund. These factors need to improve, and while I like the general concept of a tech-focused dividend fund, the numbers don't work, so I recommend readers avoid TDIV stock.

TDIV Overview

Strategy and Key Exposures

TDIV tracks the Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index, selecting up to 100 Technology and Telecommunications companies that pay regular dividends. Eligible companies list on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the NYSE, the NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange but don't need to be headquartered in the United States. Foreign equities account for approximately 16% of the portfolio, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) as the most prominent. Other eligibility requirements include the following:

$500 million minimum market capitalization

$1 million three-month average daily traded value

paid a regular or common dividend within the past 12 months

no dividend decrease within the past 12 months

0.5% minimum dividend yield

Index reconstitutions occur in March and September. I don't expect many meaningful changes this month since most top holdings like Broadcom (AVGO) and Apple (AAPL) continue to increase dividend payments. Still, several foreign equities appear to have their dividend streaks interrupted. For example, TSM's dividend streak ended this year, contributing to a poor "C-" Dividend Consistency Grade.

Seeking Alpha

While technically accurate, the reason for the interruption is fluctuating exchange rates. TSM's investor relations page confirms the stable NT$2.75 quarterly dividend payment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Investor Relations

TDIV follows a modified dividend-dollar weighting scheme, meaning a company's initial Index weight is determined by the product of their dividends per share and total shares outstanding. WisdomTree follows a similar process for its U.S. domestic dividend ETFs, and I consider it a cross between a yield-weighted and a market-cap-weighted approach. In addition, the Index must meet the following criteria at each rebalancing:

Technology and Telecom sectors have 80% and 20% weightings Maximum 8% Technology security weight Maximum 5 Technology securities with weights above 4% Maximum 2% Telecom security weight

Finally, First Trust provides some additional helpful statistics. Broadcom, Apple, and Microsoft (MSFT) are the top three holdings, with the top ten accounting for 57% of the portfolio. There are 93 total holdings, a 0.04% median bid-ask spread, but a hefty 0.50% expense ratio. This fee is disappointing and contrary to the objectives of dividend investors since it directly impacts your distributions. TDIV's constituents currently yield a weighted average of 2.50%, but investors will net approximately 2% after fees. That needs to be higher, especially with questionable dividend growth.

First Trust

Performance History

The following graph compares TDIV's performance against the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) since September 2012. TDIV gained an annualized 12.08%, about 5% per year less than these lower-yielding peers. It's an interesting proposition. TDIV shareholders want exposure to high-growth companies in the Technology sector, but the most promising ones don't pay high dividends. The ones that do, like International Business Machines (IBM) and, until recently, Intel (INTC), are legacy tech companies whose high growth days are behind them.

Portfolio Visualizer

The following table highlights the annual income generated on a $10,000 investment in January 2013. Ten years later, TDIV's yearly income is $784 vs. $515 and $345 for XLK and RYT. This growth rate is about 10% for all three but has declined to 6% over the last five years. Dividend growth in the sector isn't what it used to be, which leads nicely into my next point: the previous reasons to buy TDIV don't apply anymore.

Portfolio Visualizer

TDIV: Previous Reasons To Own Don't Apply

First Trust was an early mover in buying Technology stocks for their dividends. On the surface, it's odd because we think of this sector as fast-growing. It's inefficient to distribute payments to shareholders when, by reinvesting profits, a company could generate a higher return on equity that will eventually show up in the share price. However, most dividend ETFs are light on Technology stocks. For example, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) only has about 5% exposure. High-yielding funds like the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) are closer to 10%, and that's reflected in relatively poor historical returns. In contrast, ETFs that didn't shun the sector, like VIG, SCHD, and RDVY, were the most successful over the last decade.

TDIV is aimed at high-yield investors wanting better sector diversification. However, dividend growth is the focus rather than yield. Consider this research report prepared for the Index in December 2016, noting that the Technology sector increased cumulative dividends by 316% in the preceding decade.

Nasdaq

In other words, dividend payments may be small today, but they'll accumulate quickly and eventually become a significant part of your income. It's logical, but there's one crucial problem. Strong sales and earnings growth should always support dividend growth, and that's not the case anymore. One-year estimated sales and earnings growth rates for TDIV's current holdings are about 6%, hardly the double-digit growth they had over the last 3-5 years. Vanguard's projections also indicate growth stocks will underperform over the next decade. Assuming company management makes prudent decisions, TDIV shareholders won't receive the expected fast dividend growth. That's the danger of relying heavily on historical information. If conditions change, the key reasons to buy might not exist anymore.

TDIV Fundamentals

TDIV has another headwind: poor earnings momentum. Last quarter, constituents missed earnings expectations by 1.11% on a weighted-average basis. Yardeni Research reports how large-cap Technology and Communication Services stocks surprised by 1.1% and -7.2% in aggregate last quarter. These figures are the worst in over a decade, indicating history is unlikely to repeat. These metrics and others are presented in the table below for TDIV's top 25 holdings alongside the ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV), a fund with similar objectives worth considering.

The Sunday Investor

As mentioned, TDIV's 6.15% and 5.57% estimated sales and earnings growth rates can't support the 11.02% dividend growth its constituents experienced over the last three years. The same is true for TDV, though its growth rates are marginally better. I discussed similar growth problems in my January review when I downgraded the ETF to a hold.

However, TDIV's situation is more challenging. Its 4.06/10 EPS Revision Score, derived from individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, indicates analysts are bearish on the portfolio. There are a few good-news stories from last quarter, but you have to scan down the list before seeing a double-digit earnings surprise. Analog Devices (ADI) and Rogers Communications (RCI) are standouts, each with solid EPS Revision Scores and positive earnings surprises last quarter. Still, their Index weights are negligible. TDIV, due to its weighting scheme, is controlled by poor-performing stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Intel, the latter of which is down 45% in the last year. It's a risky play, and the 2% dividend yield isn't worth it. Furthermore, TDIV and TDV trade at 21-22x forward earnings, which is relatively expensive for a dividend ETF.

Investment Recommendation

TDIV was created because the Technology sector experienced enormous dividend growth over the last 10-15 years, supported by equally-impressive sales and earnings growth. However, analysts expect sales and earnings growth to slow to 6% over the next year, and Vanguard expects growth stocks to underperform over the next decade. Therefore, it's unreasonable to believe TDIV will grow dividends at a rate sufficient enough to complement its estimated 2% dividend yield. Furthermore, TDIV has poor earnings momentum and trades at 21.3x forward earnings, indicating the ETF is at risk.

I like the concept of diversifying dividend portfolios with dedicated Technology dividend funds like TDIV and TDV, but the timing could be better right now. The outlook for the sector needs improvement, and that starts with quality earnings reports. Since we're not there yet, I don't recommend buying TDIV. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to discussing this further in the comments section below.