TDIV: Is The Tech Dividend Boom About To End?

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • TDIV selects up to 100 U.S.-listed dividend-paying stocks in the Technology and Communications sectors. Its expense ratio is 0.50%, and it increased dividends by 8.46% over the last five years.
  • The focus is dividend growth, not dividend yield. However, expected sales and earnings growth is just 6% over the next twelve months. High dividend growth is unsustainable.
  • TDIV also has weak earnings momentum and poor Wall Street sentiment. With a 21.3x forward earnings valuation and a low 2% expected dividend yield, it's unappealing.
  • I don't recommend TDIV stock but will compare its fundamentals alongside TDV, another dividend-focused fund worth exploring.
Dollar sign on cyber background

Arkadiusz Warguła/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was designed to complement dividend portfolios that are usually light on Technology stocks. TDIV's estimated 2% yield won't turn heads, but the pitch is that

TSM Dividend Consistency Grade

Seeking Alpha

TSM Dividend History

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Investor Relations

TDIV Current Fund Data and Top Ten Holdings

First Trust

TDIV vs. XLK vs. RYT Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

TDIV vs. XLK vs. RYT Portfolio Income Growth

Portfolio Visualizer

Building The Case For The Technology Sector As A Dividend Play

Nasdaq

TDIV vs. TDV Fundamentals Comparison

The Sunday Investor

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

