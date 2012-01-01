Duolingo Q4 Earnings: Wait For A Pullback

Mar. 07, 2023 12:17 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
689 Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo is already up nearly 70% for the year.
  • The gamified learning company has been strong traction, and the launch of Duolingo Max could further boost growth.
  • Latest earnings results were impressive with both the top and the bottom line showing massive improvements.
  • However, valuation is a problem as its multiples are pretty stretched which limits the upside.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Girl sitting on the high school stairs studing with laptop.

iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) went public back in 2021 but the company has been performing badly due to rising rates and inflation worries. However, it has come alive in the past few months with shares up

Chart
Data by YCharts

Duolingo

Duolingo

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
689 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.