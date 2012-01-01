iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) went public back in 2021 but the company has been performing badly due to rising rates and inflation worries. However, it has come alive in the past few months with shares up nearly 100% from its December low. The company’s gamified learning strategy is seeing massive success and the launch of Duolingo Max later this year could be a strong growth driver. Its Q4 earnings results were superb with strong top-line growth and a significantly improved bottom line. However, the current valuation looks pretty elevated after the rally, with multiples above high-growth peers. I think the upside here should be relatively muted therefore I rate it as a hold.

Data by YCharts

Growth Opportunity

Duolingo is a US-based education technology company founded back in 2012. The company offers over 100 language courses through gamified learning experiences. It has been gaining strong traction in the past few years and now has over 60 million monthly active users. The company generates most of its revenue through subscriptions via Super Duolingo, a premium paid product used by 4.7 million users. It also makes money through other minor segments such as advertising and its language tests.

Super Duolingo is currently the only paid subscription tier and the company is planning to release a higher paid tier called Duolingo Max this year, which should be a strong growth driver. Super Duolingo is not too differentiated compared to the free version, besides it has no ads and offer unlimited playing opportunities. Duolingo Max offers a huge step up in features which should attract many users to upgrade. The company is working with OpenAI to incorporate generative AI into its new features. The first one is called Explain My Answer, which through AI provides users with detailed explanations of their mistakes. The second is called Roleplay, which allows users to chat with an interactive character and practice their conversational skills. I believe Duolingo Max will be a success and could significantly boost growth.

Duolingo

Q4 Earnings

Duolingo announced its fourth-quarter earnings last week and the results are superb as growth remains strong while profitability improved.

The company reported revenue of $103.8 million, up 42% YoY (year over year) compared to $73 million. Subscription revenue increased 53% YoY from $51.1 million to $78.1 million, now accounting for 75.2% of total revenue. Advertising revenue was flat YoY at $11.1 million. Revenue growth is mainly driven by the increase in paid subscribers, which grew 67% from 2.5 million to 4.7 million. Monthly active users increased by 43% to 60.7 million while daily active users increased by 62% to 16.3 million, which indicates improved engagement from users. Gross profit was $76.1 million compared to $53.1 million, up 43.3% YoY. The gross profit margin also expanded 600 basis points YoY from 72.7% to 73.3%.

The company is starting to show some operating leverage. Despite revenue being up over 40%, operating expenses only increased 33.6% from $70.5 million to $94.2 million. Most of the increase is attributed to R&D (research and development) expenses, which grew by 48.3% to $44.5 million as the company prepares for Duolingo Max. The slower increase in spending resulted in adjusted EBITDA exploding from $0.3 million to $5.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5%. Net loss also contracted by 20.6% from $(17.5) million to $(13.9) million. EPS was $(0.35) compared to $(0.46), up 23.9%.

The company also initiated upbeat guidance for FY23. It expects revenue to be $486 million to $498 million, which translates to revenue growth of 32% to 35%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $48.6 million to $59.8 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% to 12%. The margin is what impressed me the most as it indicates substantial improvement in profitability.

Investors Takeaway

I like Duolingo’s gamified learning strategy and the upcoming launch of Duolingo Max should boost the number of paid users and drive growth. The latest earnings continue to show strong momentum with superb top-line growth while the bottom line also starts to scale.

However, its current valuation is a problem. The company is trading at a lofty fwd EV/EBITDA of 79.7x, which is meaningfully above other high-growth companies with similar growth rates. For instance, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Zscaler (ZS), and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) have an fwd EV/EBITDA of 63.7x, 61.6x, and 42.9x respectively while posting better margins. I think Duolingo will continue to perform well financially but its valuation will likely limit the upside potential. Therefore I rate the company as a hold and will wait for a pullback.