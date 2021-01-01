Nordroden

Investment Thesis

Buying Rio Tinto For The Wrong Reasons

It is reasonable to say that the global reliance on metals for industry and infrastructure will almost certainly grow over the next 20 years. Developing nations continue to advance their economies, and with that, an increasing need for metals to build houses, roads, bridges, trains, and more. As consumers in developed countries become wealthier, they also become more dependent on metals, especially those necessary to support the growth of electric vehicles and smart grid infrastructure, such as copper and lithium. Driven by concerns over Lithium supplies, Ford signed a memorandum of understanding to see it become a "foundational partner" in Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Rincon lithium project. Human progress is driving demand for primary and secondary metals in developed and emerging markets. Last I covered Rio Tinto was way back in 2021.

A rise in demand for metals certainly doesn't hurt RIO stock, but it shouldn't be the only factor guiding your decision on whether or not to invest in the industry or the company. In the ten years between 2011 and 2022, global steel production (the primary end market of RIO's business) grew by 33%, yet RIO's Iron Ore sales remained flat; $29.9 billion in 2011 compared to $30.1 billion in 2022.

Global demand for iron ore is one of many factors influencing RIO's revenue and profitability, such as political and economic factors, from supply levels to competition, tariffs, inventories, commodity price speculations, and demand. Because of this, if you decide to purchase RIO on the assumption that metals prices or the company's profits will rise due to higher demand, you may end up feeling let down as a result.

The right reason to buy RIO

RIO is one of the lowest-cost producers of metals in the world. Revenue and margins might fluctuate, but rarely will the company find itself in a situation where production becomes unprofitable, for example, due to price fluctuations. Higher-cost producers are the first to shut down operations as prices go down, restoring the supply-demand equilibrium before RIO's production volume is impacted. This buffer offers a margin of safety that translates to lucrative, risk-adjusted returns for long-term shareholders. Second, RIO's shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy is unparalleled. The company returned $78 billion to shareholders in dividends in the past decade. Our buy rating rests on these elements rather than demand estimates or commodity prices.

Revenue drivers

Slowing construction in China dimmed demand outlook for iron ore in 2022, but industry pundits are optimistic for 2023 prospects. Iron ore is the primary input for steel and constitutes half of RIO's sales in 2022 and two-thirds of EBITDA. The metal forms the backbone of RIO, generating a return on assets of 68% in 2022, more than any other metal. Last year, RIO invested $2.9 billion in expanding existing iron ore fields and $3.1 billion in developing the Gudai-Darri mine, which opened in June 2022. Free Cash Flow from Iron Ore declined 27% in 2022 as commodity prices fell from the unsustainable 2021 levels. Nearly 80% of RIO's iron ore production is shipped to Chinese steel mills.

Smaller "energy transition metals" mines, such as copper and lithium, are increasingly being acquired by more prominent mining corporations. In 2022, BHP Group (BHP) bought OZ Minerals for $6.6 billion, while RIO increased its stake in the TRQ copper mine to 66% for $3.3 billion and bought the Rincon Lithium project for $900 million. I expect more deals to come. Management assured shareholders it would be disciplined in its asset purchases. However, its copper business is significantly less dominant than its rivals. In 2022, for instance, BHP mined 1,573,000 metric tonnes of copper, whereas RIO output stood at 521,000 metric tonnes of the metal, up from 493,500 metric tonnes in 2021 but down from previous years. Notwithstanding management's show of ambivalence toward mergers and acquisitions, it is clear that RIO needs to diversify its product portfolio.

Lower copper prices and softer by-product minerals, primarily gold concentrate in the Oyu Tolgoi mine, led to a 14% year-over-year fall in copper segment revenue in 2022, from $7.8 billion to $6.7 billion. Copper is frequently found with varying concentrations of other minerals, including gold, silver, zinc, and lead, and in varying degrees across a mine. RIO's copper mines generated a negative Free Cash Flow because of the company's ongoing capacity expansion expenditures, as management continues its efforts to expand copper production capacity in its existing mines.

Inflationary pressures continue to have a meaningful impact on RIO's margins. Despite higher average selling prices of Aluminium in 2022, the EBITDA margin declined to 29%, down from 38% in 2021. The production declined from 7,544,000 tonnes to 7,894,000 tonnes in 2021 due to operational challenges in the Kitimat, and Boyne smelters didn't help either. Still, given the temporary nature of these challenges, production should rise in 2023. Aluminum sales could exceed $15 billion this year if prices remain steady.

Dividend and Capital Allocation Policy:

RIO maintains a dividend payout policy ratio of 40% - 60%. The dividend will fluctuate with commodity cycles, alienating many income investors, especially retail investors seeking stable dividends. However, looking at the company's performance over the past ten years, total returns have been exemplary, outperforming smaller mining companies represented in the XME, REMX and PICK mining ETFs, and other larger peers, including BHP, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) and Vale (VALE) as shown in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

While people who don't understand the business are disappointed in the company's recent decision to cut the dividend by half, those who are loyal shareholders understand the business's nature and its cyclicality. In the long term, I expect RIO to repeat the extraordinary returns it delivered in the past decade.

Summary

Although many say that RIO's ticker is a proxy of iron ore prices, unlike the metal, RIO pays dividends, and a lot of it thanks to its shareholder-friendly policy of distributing nearly all excess profits above CapEx needs to shareholders.

High barriers to entry are caused by the high capital cost necessary to start mining operations, the complexity of relevant regulations, and the knowledge and experience required to navigate through various geopolitical situations around the world.

There is a cost disadvantage for smaller miners. When compared to mining ETFs that include smaller mining companies, RIO is a more attractive investment, and in this particular case, diversification isn't necessarily an advantage.