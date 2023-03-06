Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) CEO Rose Lee hosts Q4 2022 Lenders Call (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.08K Followers

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Q4 2022 Lenders Call March 6, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Uthe - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations

Rose Lee - President and CEO

Jeffrey Lee - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Casella - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Piccolella - Apollo Global Management

Michael Clerico - Onex

Anna Pack - Jefferies

Richard Stevens - Amundi USA

Thomas Shapiro - Credit Suisse Asset Management

James Kayler - Bank of America

Brian DiRubbio - Baird

Operator

Hello, my name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Cornerstone Building Brands Q4 2022 Lenders Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Jason Uthe, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jason Uthe

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for investing in Cornerstone Building Brands. Our prepared remarks include comments from Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeffrey Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please be reminded, that comments regarding the company's results and projections may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, the impact of several projects and initiatives for synergies and expected cost savings. The risks are described in detail in the company's SEC filings. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated performance or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Finally, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, in this presentation, we refer to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and pro forma net debt leverage, which are non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.