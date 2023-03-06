Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) The JMP Securities Technology Conference 2023 March 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Michael Scarpelli - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Patrick Walravens

...finance and to my right, of course, is Mr. Scarpelli, the CFO. And we'll start at the top, which is -- well, first of all, how are you?

Michael Scarpelli

I'm good. Can I say something before you do this? I have to tell you.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. I can't wait.

Michael Scarpelli

I've been dealing with -- this is actually the fifth public company I've been dealing with, analysts with callbacks for many, many years. And I have to tell you, Pat did something the other day that was the first...

Patrick Walravens

I can't wait, I can't wait. What was it?

Michael Scarpelli

It was unbelievable. He actually had his son, who is a data scientist who works at actually a customer of ours, come on the call and asked all the questions of Christian at a technical level, which was I've never ever seen an analyst have their son do that. That tells me two things: A, you're old.

Patrick Walravens

Really old.

Michael Scarpelli

I've known Pat for many years; and B, the value you get out of really, if you're a data scientist and you appreciate that, and hopefully, you got something out of that, that your son learn and you could appreciate the difference between Snowflake and what others are doing out there. So I really did appreciate you doing that. I wasn't expecting that.

Patrick Walravens

What he...

Michael Scarpelli

And I also realize Pat's cheap because his house was so cold that his son has a jacket on and he has a jacket on, too. So…

Patrick Walravens

I wrote it -- I wrote it down. I'm not going to find it in time. I wrote down Zachary's reaction. I put it as a positive data point. So yes, so I have a -- we have four children, but three of them are -- hopefully, no one is in. They're around here somewhere. But 3 of them are normal, but 1 of them is just really, really off the charts, right? And he is a data scientist and he talks slow. Did you notice that?

Michael Scarpelli

Yes, he's very methodical.

Patrick Walravens

Very slow, very slow. And so he would be pausing before asking the next question. I was like, "Oh, my God. Is there another question coming?" And then it was just like great.

Michael Scarpelli

He asked good questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Patrick Walravens

It was great. It was great. And he -- so when I e-mailed you guys, I said you get my data science expert on, I didn't share who it was. Yes. So Snowpark is a big deal. That was what I took away from the conversation with Zach, and we'll get to that. So let's start with health business and then maybe we'll go straight to Snowpark after that.

Michael Scarpelli

Well, we just gave an update on the business last week, and nothing's changed since then.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. Give me your characterization.

Michael Scarpelli

Q4, from a revenue standpoint, we pretty much hit our internal guidance from the beginning. And when I say internal, what we present to our Board. And so it's where we expected it to be. What we did notice was different was the -- our older customers seem to have contributed to more of the growth and the newer cohort are growing much slower. And we think that is a function of newer customers today is ramping on Snowflake.

There's a lot more knowledge out there around people who have been working on Snowflake for a period of time, have learned the pitfalls of not deploying Snowflake properly, the pitfalls of not putting in place the proper governance. We have a lot more partners who are trained on how to implement Snowflake properly. We are doing a lot more training with customers on how to use Snowflake out of the gate.

We have built a lot of capabilities within Snowflake to ensure that people are using it properly like auto suspend. It was always easy for people to you spin up a warehouse. There's two things you want to do. You want to be able to select the right size warehouse. And it was easy for people to select a really large warehouse. It was easy for people to disable the auto suspend function. So a, you could be running a warehouse bigger than what you want.

Now it's much harder to do that, and we do that for you. We have all kinds of alerting when someone disables an auto suspend function. So that people know that -- and there's a question, do you really want to do that? And b, people are just using Snowflake more efficiently.

But I think, too, is the earlier customers, were those digitally native customers that think of the Instacarts and others of the world that were just born in the cloud that really it was growth at all costs. The cohort of customers we have now are the more established, mature companies. I don't want to say they're the laggards or the late adopters, but they're not those -- necessarily the fastest-moving companies. They've always had cost controls in place. And so we're seeing the newer cohorts just ramping more slowly. They still all have the same end state they want to get to. They're just going to go at their pace and in a very controlled fashion on controlling costs.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. So you predict the future. You were predicting the future based on cohorts. And the new -- the cohort -- the new customers are actually not matching the same behavior as the older cohorts. Is that a fair assessment?

Michael Scarpelli

Correct, correct. And when we were going through and spending a lot of time in the second half of January and February as we're rolling quota -- remember at the beginning of the year is when we have to roll quotas out by rep for the full year, and we roll out consumption quota. There's a lot of discussion that happens between my finance team and the salespeople on accounts, and that's where it became evident a lot of those newer cohort of customers are just not growing at the same pace.

And I don't mean customers we landed 3 quarters ago. I'm talking to customers we've landed over the last 1 to 3 years are just growing slower.

Patrick Walravens

Over the last 1 to 3 years. How much slower are we talking about?

Michael Scarpelli

Well, enough that I lowered the guidance to 40% growth next year, which, by the way, is still good growth at the scale we're at. I'm not going to apologize for that type of growth.

Patrick Walravens

What was it before?

Michael Scarpelli

In the end of November, I had -- when we were doing our preliminary planning, we were thinking 47% growth.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. Okay. So as an order of magnitude of what the cohorts are seeing, is that a good indicator? Or is there something else in there, a layer of extra level of conservativeness or something on top of it?

Michael Scarpelli

That's the biggest thing there.

Patrick Walravens

Okay.

Michael Scarpelli

And by the way, we're generally pretty good at forecasting consumption on an annual basis. And I'll tell you, we had set our 2022 plan. In February of 2022, we went to the Board. We did miss that plan by 2%, meaning full transparency, about $42 million or whatever it was. And that was before you had Ukraine, that was before you had interest rates, that was before you had the crypto implosion, that was before...

Patrick Walravens

You're talking about 4%?

Michael Scarpelli

2%.

Patrick Walravens

2%, yes.

Michael Scarpelli

So I think we do pretty -- my point is I think we do a pretty good job at forecasting.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. Okay. So you piqued my interest when you started talking about the quotas. So yes, how do you -- how do the quotas work for your salespeople?

Michael Scarpelli

Salespeople get 2 quotas. They get a growth quota, and they get a consumption quota. And it could be anywhere from 50-50 to 50% of their pay. Their variable pay is based on growth, 50% of revenue. It could be as high as 90% on growth, 10% on revenue if you are truly a hunter going after new logos, or it could be 10-90, 10% on growth, 90% on consumption, if you're just managing 1 of our top 10 accounts.

Patrick Walravens

Do they complain that it's not fair to expect them as, hey, just Mr. Salesperson to be able to influence the consumption at some major bank, for example?

Michael Scarpelli

They -- some complain, some don't.

Patrick Walravens

Some other really...

Michael Scarpelli

They don't complain directly to me because they know what happens when they complain to me. But at the end of the day, though, they can influence it.

Patrick Walravens

Can they? How do the good sales guys do that?

Michael Scarpelli

Here's a prime example. What they -- if they're out there and they're educating customers on actually how to use the product, how to use Snowpark, we really spent our last sales kickoff on educating salespeople and how to go in and ask the right questions to customers to identify whether there's a Snowpark opportunity within that account. A Spark replacement in AMR, Cloudera, whatever.

And they don't actually have to sell anything. They just need to educate the customer and get a customer using, and that will lead to a customer having to buy more capacity sooner. That's what we need our sales reps to do. And by the way, AWS, Azure and GooglePay all the reps on revenue, not on bookings.

Patrick Walravens

I missed the significance of that.

Michael Scarpelli

What we're doing is what is in the industry, you're saying reps can't influence a customer...

Patrick Walravens

Oh, you're saying they all do that?

Michael Scarpelli

That's how they're paying all the reps.

Patrick Walravens

Yes, yes, yes. That's how they all did it. Okay. So let's shift to Snowpark, which honestly, I don't get nearly as well as I should. So this will be the opportunity.

Michael Scarpelli

Well, if you don't get it, I'm probably not -- I'm not as technical as your son, that's for sure.

Patrick Walravens

Well, yes, if only he were here. But so what was the opportunity with Snowpark that you felt like you were not capturing before?

Michael Scarpelli

Spark workloads on -- within data engineering. And what was happening is before we had Snowpark, customers would take their data out of Snowflake, move it into another system, run the Spark Workloads and then move that data back into Snowflake. Well, that's very expensive because you're paying to move that data.

By running it right within Snowflake, you know exactly, a, you're not having to pay for moving the data; but b, you have this security and governance of Snowflake. Once you move your data outside of Snowflake, unless it's in a system that's highly secured and governed, you don't know what may happen to that data and where it could go. That's the big benefit to customers.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. And what are the -- at the very high level, what are the kind of workloads that you would take out of? What's the kind of analysis that you would do in Spark that you wouldn't just be able to do in Snowflake?

Michael Scarpelli

As I said, I'm not a technical person. I'm the accountant.

Patrick Walravens

I don't know. It’s okay, it's okay. What do you do in Spark that you wouldn't do at Snowflake?

Michael Scarpelli

No, you do analytics in Snowflake all the time. That's what we do.

Patrick Walravens

It's machine learning stuff. Exactly.

Michael Scarpelli

Okay. And is that -- were they often doing it in Databricks?

Michael Scarpelli

It also enables you to write applications directly in Snowflake by having that, and they tend to be heavily analytics applications.

Patrick Walravens

Right. So -- but keep it really simple. So basically we're talking about there's this machine learning opportunity, right, that you guys were not capturing as much of as you could. And in fact, it was worse, right, because your customers would take the data out of Snowflake, put it somewhere else and then there'd be all these inefficiencies in doing that. When did Snowpark come out?

Michael Scarpelli

Our GA for Python just came out last quarter, and really just pushed with the sales force at our sales kickoff in February.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. I mean, so we're right there, I guess.

Michael Scarpelli

We've had it for Java and Scala earlier, but Python is the most common programming language that the data engineers want to use today.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. By the way, a little aside to that kid that you're talking about. I went, Zach, what's everyone using ChatGPT for? He goes, "Well, Dad, I wrote a program in SCALA, and I needed it to be, I think, at Python. And so I asked ChatGPT to rewrite it for me in Python." And I'm like,"Did that work?" He goes, "Oh, yes." He submitted the code yesterday and got accepted. Crazy.

Michael Scarpelli

It is . That's actually what we see as one of the biggest use cases for AI is really helping develop code. I'm still trying to figure out how ChatGPT itself is going to make money.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. Do you listen to this week is all-in podcast?

Michael Scarpelli

No.

Patrick Walravens

No? I can't believe that I -- honestly, it's so freaking good, right? And it's so good because that 1 guy is -- Dave's access the head of venture firms, so what are 40, 50 portfolio companies, and he just kind of tells you what he's seeing, right, which is very rare to get a VC to do that, right?

They're hold things closer to the vest. But anyway, this week session is all about they're not sure either is the bottom line. They see where there's a lot of benefits coming to consumers, right? They're not so sure that, that's not going to get absorbed by the big tech players. They're not so sure either.

Michael Scarpelli

It was interesting. There was a -- it was well publicized. There was a Princeton grad student over a weekend. He wrote an application in Stream let using ChatGTP to tell whether a paper was machine-generated or written by humans.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. We...

Michael Scarpelli

That had over 8 million views.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. So we had this conversation, and our 14-year old is like, "Yes, why are all the teachers so freaked out at Redwood High School about this ChatGPT thing? What is it anyways, right?" And so we have the data scientists and the 14-year old at the table, right? And so Zachary goes [ph] ask ChatGPT -- so she's in ninth grades, he says, he goes, "What are you studying in school right now?" and she goes, "Global warming." He goes, "Ask ChatGPT to write a 5 paragraph." She goes, "ChatGPT, write a 5 paragraphs about global warming that's appropriate for a 10th grader."

Michael Scarpelli

Yes.

Patrick Walravens

Right. That's the beauty, right? That's appropriate for a tenth grader. And then the next example is even crazier. So my wife is an author and she's got a bunch of articles on the web, and she was about to interview someone for a class that she's doing, who is the CEO and female founder of a video game company.

And it was write the interview questions that she should ask the CEO, founder of the video game company in the voice of Samantha Parent [ph], my wife. And it goes -- and she gets a little bossy when she's on this topic, there's a lot of musts. And so literally, the questions come out in her voice. But how is that all going to benefit Snowflake? I don't know.

Michael Scarpelli

So what we see happening, and I'm just going to -- I'll call them large language models. We're never going to be the one developing these large language models. Why? To develop something like that is like, it's -- could be $100 million in compute to develop these models, but these models need to be fine-tuned on real data.

We have the data. So the big thing that we think is enabling those models to run directly on the data in Snowflake is how we think we will benefit. So companies will take those large language models. They license and run it against their Snowflake data for their business to fine-tune the models for them. That's how we believe.

What's interesting to us, though, is people to be able to write their own queries and Snowflake using ChatGPT to develop the queries. That's -- we're already seeing people do that. There's all kinds of YouTube videos around that out there.

Patrick Walravens

Give us an example.

Michael Scarpelli

You want to query a certain data and you want to write the code in Python? Similar to what you saying, but not convert it, actually write the queries themselves, you can do.

Patrick Walravens

Wow, wow.

Michael Scarpelli

By the way, they're not always 100% accurate [indiscernible] too.

Patrick Walravens

No, no. Okay. Cool. So let's go back to what you're seeing in the macro. So lengthening sales cycles, more approvals, all that stuff that everyone else is talking about.

Michael Scarpelli

Sales cycles themselves, I've been saying since day 1 of these large Global 2000 accounts are 1- to 2- to 3-year sales cycles, it really depends, but they all start small. We generally -- when we land a Global 2000, the average size is like 100,000. It's not like they're big. It's their follow-on deals typically are bigger, don't see anything changing there. What I do see is customers wanting, and it's more with our existing customers where they've consumed faster than their contract rate.

They want additional discounts. They want an economic benefit to do a new deal. If not, they're just going to continue to buy under their existing contract, and we're just saying, "Fine, buy under your existing contract." It's just buying capacity, and that's what we saw. Some of our largest customers just bought enough capacity to bridge them through to March rather than do an annual contract. Why? Because they can under their contract, and they can continue to do that until July.

But in July, they have to do something of equal to or greater than their old deal or they lose the discount they have. And so I'm hearing more and more customers wanting different payment terms. If you went back over a year ago, interest rates were virtually 0 and holding cash wasn't a big deal. Today, you can earn 4.9% overnight money.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. Good. We have five minutes. So let's open it. I have a couple more I want to ask you at the end, but let's open it up to any questions from our audience.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Who's your most, I guess, aggressively growing competitor? And how is your strategy addressing it?

Michael Scarpelli

There is no change in the competitive landscape. It continues to be Google, Bitquery, number one. It has been since the time we went public. Databricks is probably -- I don't even want to say number two because Microsoft, I would say, would be number two. Databricks is the other one and our whole Snowpark really goes directly at them. But reality is they coexist in many of our accounts. Why we brought them into many of those accounts early on, and we partnered with them.

But it's definitely Google, I would say, is the most competitive. And Google and Microsoft have the best -- they can do a lot of bundling, which they do. Databricks doesn't have that pricing pressure that a Google or a Microsoft can put on us. And by the way, we've been dealing with that for years with those guys offering stuff for free, and free isn't free. You got to look at the total cost of ownership.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

I think about the public opportunity and did you expect to…

Michael Scarpelli

So...

Patrick Walravens

You have to repeat the question.

Michael Scarpelli

Yes, I'll do. The question was is, what do I think about the public sector opportunity and when do we expect to have FedRAMP high certification? I expect to have FedRAMP high certification very soon. We've submitted everything, and it's just waiting on the -- getting awarded that.

It could be -- as far as I know, it could be a weaker, it could be two or three months waiting on them. The public sector opportunity is only upside because they're pretty small. It's less than 1% of our business today. I do think public sector, in general, and I'm not just talking the U.S., is a big opportunity for us. I just came back from Korea, and I was actually meeting with a consortium of companies that are advising the Korean government on their digital strategy and what they want to do. And this is going on around the world.

There are data sovereignty issues that we're working through. But UK is another good one there. But overall, public sector could be 10% of our business, but it's going to take some time to get there. We're doing very well within state and local section of government that doesn't require that FedRAMP high. But it almost seems like the goalpost's have moved where we thought FedRAMP Moderate was going to be enough, and now they're saying, no, they need FedRAMP High. So hopefully, it's very soon. And then IL-5 will be next.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

What's that five?

Michael Scarpelli

It's another higher certification.

Patrick Walravens

Is it another level? Is it really?

Michael Scarpelli

Yes. IL-6 [ph] is -- I don't think we'll ever get there. It's probably the most rigorous.

Patrick Walravens

Yes, I got to learn more. Okay. I am curious though. So when you say we're waiting back to hear from them, who's them? Is it like a particular department? Or is it -- how does that go?

Michael Scarpelli

So what happens is you have to -- you have to do all this stuff and demonstrate that you have all the controls and everything and procedures in place to operate in the FedRAMP High. And then you literally hand all your files over to a third party to do an audit. That third party -- and you need a sponsor within the government. And we have a sponsor within the government that has to pay for that third party to do the audit of everything for them to sign off on...

Patrick Walravens

Oh, is that how it works?

Michael Scarpelli

Yes.

Patrick Walravens

They have to pay for it.

Michael Scarpelli

It's a lot more than that, but the sponsor has to pay for it.

Patrick Walravens

But they have to -- they have to pay for it. Yes, yes. Interesting. Okay. 1.5 minutes. What do you think investors don't get as well as they should about this story?

Michael Scarpelli

I get asked this question all the time.

Patrick Walravens

Well, I thought it was -- I thought I had the most original question. Is it not that original?

Michael Scarpelli

I think in general, investors get it. I'm not going to say they don't get anything. I think a lot of people don't appreciate that how long some of these migrations are going to take with customers and that we have some customers that is going to take them 10 years before they have all their data move to Snowflake because their on-prem data state is so big and they move so slow.

I think if you look at -- and a lot of people think that we've been just an on-prem data warehouse migration. Less than 20% of our business has actually been these big on-prem data warehouses. We have a lot of new digitally native companies that were never an on-prem migration. And if you look at, we've signed up over -- well over -- I think, it's over 1,500 on-prem data warehouse migrations of principally Teradata, and less than 100 of those have customers have actually shut Teradata down. It's a long tail.

Patrick Walravens

Yes, yes. That's a durable opportunity. All right, Mike. It's always great to have you here. We appreciate it.

Michael Scarpelli

Thank you.

Patrick Walravens

Thanks for coming.