Wayfair: Why Its Future Could Be Bleak

Mar. 07, 2023 1:12 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)BBBY, CPNG, AMZN
Summary

  • Post-pandemic, Wayfair is faced with declining active customer base and deteriorating revenues.
  • Meanwhile, its lack of financial discipline is evident in its spending on customer acquisition.
  • A comprehensive turnaround plan is proposed, which can unlock hidden value in Wayfair. An unwavering leadership commitment and overcoming short-term liquidity crunch are needed for its success.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

In the first section, I cover Wayfair’s (NYSE:W) current business model, and value them as I see their state of affairs continuing forward. Viewing from this lens, I find Wayfair to be worth about $10/share, much lower than the current price of $39. In

Company highlights

Wayfair Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Wayfair Brands

Wayfair Brands (Wayfair Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Customer metrics

Customer metrics (Author's analysis based on 10-K reports)

Revenue growth

Wayfair Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Long-term Targets

Wayfair Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation

Advertising spend

Author's analysis based on 10-K reports

Current prices of outstanding notes

Current prices of outstanding notes (FINRA)

DCF model

Author's analysis

Monte Carlo simulation results

Author's analysis

US and international revenues

Author's analysis based on 10-K reports

US & International adjusted EBITDA

Author's analysis based on 10-K reports

Operating expenses

Author's analysis based on 10-K reports

Headcount

Author's analysis based on Earnings Presentations

Productivity

Author's analysis

Advertising expenses

Author's analysis based on 10-K reports

Customer metrics

Author's analysis

WACC

Author's analysis

DCF valuation

Author's analysis

Monte Carlo simulation results

Author's analysis

Corporate Lifecycle

Corporate Lifecycle

aswathdamodaran.blogspot.com/2021/12/managing-across-corporate-life-cycle.html

This article was written by

A 20 year senior supply chain and operations executive leader, turned full-time individual investor. Heavily focused on intrinsic valuation to find long-term multi-baggers.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of W, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

