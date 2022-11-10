AudioEye Grows Sales Leads But Sees Lengthening Sales Cycles

Mar. 07, 2023 1:15 AM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • AudioEye reported its Q3 financial results in November and is set to report Q4 on March 9.
  • The firm provides website accessibility monitoring and related compliance capabilities.
  • Its revenue growth shows promise but sales cycles are elongating and the management needs to convert its leads into further revenue growth.
  • Until its cash and cash flow metrics improve and it reaches operating breakeven, I'm on Hold for AEYE.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Accessibility disability computer icon

alexsl

A Quick Take On AudioEye

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022, missing revenue but beating EPS consensus estimates.

The company operates a SaaS platform for website accessibility monitoring and related compliance requirements.

Web Analytics Market

Web Analytics Market (Mordor Intelligence)

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A % of Revenue

Selling, G&A % of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

Stock Price Comparison

Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Mos. Multiple

Enterprise Value / Next 12 Mos. Multiple (Meritech Capital)

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.91K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.