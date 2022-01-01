Santos: 3 Pronged Strategy Likely To Deliver Upside

Mar. 07, 2023 1:20 AM ETSantos Limited (STOSF), SSLZY
ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • Santos is the AU $23B Australian energy player borne out of a recent merger with Oil Search.
  • The combined firm has benefited from lofty natural gas prices.
  • Its strategy focusing on natural gas, decarbonization and traditional oil plays provides a degree of de-risking.

Oil & Gas offshore FPSO Oil Rig

SparshFoto

General Overview

It is hard not to be excited about Santos (OTCPK:STOSF). The Australian energy player, reincarnated from its recent merger with Oil Search has positioned itself strategically at a juncture between growing Asian natural gas requirements and increasingly popular

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.51K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, natural resources, macro-economics, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message me if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.