Last week, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY,OTCQX:GPDNF) reported its Q4 and FY 2022 results. In 2022, we should mention that Danone unveiled a new strategic plan with the intent to connect sustainable profitable growth with value creation. As a reminder, in the year, there was a new CEO appointment and here at the Lab, we do believe that Danone is in better hands nowadays; however, we still struggle to find proof points for an earnings recovery. Before commenting on the quarterly update, our neutral rating was based on the following: 1) a decrease in the volume with hypermarkets disputes and SKU rationalization; 2) its Russian division with a negative one-off of almost €1 billion; and 3) a multiple in line with Danone's historical valuation. Looking at the last two months, the company's stock price increased (as expected) - you can check our article called: A Better Than Feared Quarter; however, in retrospect, with a twelve months basis view, our neutral rating proved to be the right one.
There are a few pieces of positive news to recap as well as negative key takeaways to report:
(Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
In 2023, starting with the CEO's words, Danone "will pursue its transformation, and further invest in brands, products, and capabilities while delivering in line with the mid-term guidance defined last year". The CEO is positive that the current year will accelerate Danone's transformation to profitable growth. Here at the Lab, we are confident that the company will achieve its upper half of the 3-5% like-for-like top-line sales growth range and on the margin, forecasting a lower inflation rate, the company will benefit from carry-over pricing where necessary. The Danone first semester will probably align with Q4, while H2 is expected to be a sequential improvement (Fig 2). Portfolio rotation is ongoing (Fig 4) and the company will dispose of lower growth areas and margins, which will positively affect the group, while the company is investing in plant-based capabilities and Chinese-specialized nutrition. Regarding the valuation, we believe that Danone is fairly priced in. Valuing the French integrated player with a 16x Price Earning, we derived a €54 stock price ($11 in ADR), and so we confirmed our neutral rating target.
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
