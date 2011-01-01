Broadcom Earnings Show It's Positioned For The AI Revolution

Mar. 08, 2023 8:40 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
NJ Value Investor profile picture
NJ Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Broadcom’s revenues and EPS grew by 15% and 23% in the quarter, respectively.
  • The company is benefiting from strong corporate customer demand for networking, storage, and broadband products.
  • Revenue growth is forecasted to slow down, but the company’s noncancellable order book is fully booked through year-end.
  • Management believes the company’s acquisition of VMware is still on track to close in FY2023.
  • The stock has popped on earnings, so we’d wait for a pullback to acquire shares as the short-term risk/rewards is slightly to the downside. We do believe the stock’s long-term return potential is 10% to 15% per annum.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Flow Compounders. Learn More »

Broadcom headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Financial Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had another strong quarter. Revenues grew 15.7% y/y to $8.9 billion driven by 21% growth in the Semiconductor solutions segment, partially offset by a 2% decline in the Infrastructure Software segment. The revenue growth benefited Broadcom’s margins as the

Chart

Company Financials, Bloomberg

Return Forcast

Author's Spreadsheet

Return forecast to 2026

Author's Spreadsheet

Thanks for reading! Join our service Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World and build a durable, market beating portfolio. We have over 25+ years combined experience as institutional portfolio managers from mutual funds to hedge funds. Our high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks have a proven track record in compounding earnings over time. In our service we provide our BEST 2-4 ideas per month. Our picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 29% annual returns (TipRanks), roughly twice the market. Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

NJ Value Investor profile picture
NJ Value Investor
330 Followers
Buy the best stocks in the world: companies that can compound earnings

I contributed the 3rd most Top Ideas on Seeking Alpha in 2022.

I am a writer for Cash Flow Compounders where we seek to find the best companies in the world that will outperform the market. 

Quality is the most important factor to me in stock picking. I believe that investing in companies with high free cash flow, low debt, and strong growth prospects will typically lead to market beating returns over the long term. 

Valuation plays a critical role in my investment process. I rely on quantitative models to determine valuation and find good entry points for stocks.

follow me on twitter @njvalueinvestor as I'm looking to provide more of my daily musings there. 

If you're looking for more in depth ideas, check out Cash Flow Compounders.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.