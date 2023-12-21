Why I Sold Altria To Buy Petrobras And Ecopetrol

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
5K Followers

Summary

  • Altria is still cheap, but their interest in another vape acquisition had me considering alternatives last week.
  • South American energy companies Petrobras and Ecopetrol have been on my radar for a couple weeks, but the light bulb went off for me this weekend.
  • Petrobras declared a $1.06 dividend for Q4, which puts the yield into the double digits for PBR.A shares. I explain why investors should look at PBR.A over PBR.
  • Ecopetrol announced an annual dividend of $2.47, and shares are dirt cheap today.
  • Investors looking to diversify outside of the US might want to take a look at these two companies. The rewards far outweigh the risks in my opinion.

Front view of Petrobras Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Company Main Office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

caio acquesta

I have owned Altria (MO) for a little over a year, and the share price performance was a lot better than the overall market. I am a patient investor, but I also have more ideas than I do money

Altria P/E

Price/Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

Petrobras Valuation

Petrobras is CHEAP (twitter.com)

This article was written by

BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
5K Followers
CPA and former Big 4 auditor. I break down investments in qualitative and quantitative terms, and I look for investments that will compound my money over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR.A, EC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.