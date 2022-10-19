Oil Prices Likely To Soar And XLE Investors To Benefit From U.S. Shale's Weakness

Mar. 07, 2023 2:04 AM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)OXY, PXD
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • US shale oil won't likely face its best days.
  • US government regulations are getting rigorous.
  • It is costly to raise production.
  • The oil prices would rise, all other factors being equal.
  • It is bullish for Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

It is my second article on Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE). Earlier on, I wrote about the 2023 outlook for oil prices and XLE's growth potential. In my view, limited US shale's growth opportunities would greatly contribute

largest oil producers

EIA

largest oil consumers

EIA

SPR releases history

EIA

Buy XLE - Oil Prices Set To Gain In 2023

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Gold to Oil ratio

Macrotrends

crude oil vs. the S&P 500

Macrotrends

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
1.99K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.