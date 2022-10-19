imaginima

It is my second article on Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE). Earlier on, I wrote about the 2023 outlook for oil prices and XLE's growth potential. In my view, limited US shale's growth opportunities would greatly contribute to XLE's and other oil investors' success. Let me explain this in my article.

US shale oil outlook

The recent material published by Oilprice.com inspired me to write this article. At the beginning of the pandemic precisely when the oil prices turned negative, I wrote that commodity surpluses end up turning into commodity deficits. In other words, when companies and oil-exporting countries decrease their drilling activity, they also reduce development and exploration capital expenditures. This means they will not be able to raise production in the long term because new oil wells simply are not there. In simple terms, it requires time and money to drill new wells. But when the exploration and development spending is not there, the mid to long-term production is not there either.

Obviously, the energy crisis in 2020 made many service companies in the sector decrease their spending on equipment, which led to this market getting seriously undersupplied. This, in turn, made producer price inflation in the energy sector soar.

This means that equipment and service providers are demanding much higher rates. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield said:

"If I wanted to grow more than 5 percent, I’d have to call up all the service contractors; they’re going to charge me 30 to 40 percent more; it’s going to take a year to build new equipment; it’s going to take two years to start showing results. By that time, you may go through an oil price collapse.”

In other words, it does not make economic sense for shale oil companies to raise production because some of the costs are high.

But the problems do not quite end there. Some environmental regulations were recently signed by the Democratic administration prohibiting drilling, exploration, and development activities in certain areas. Quite recently the Democrats passed a climate bill as well. It was, however, renamed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea is to lower energy costs by subsidizing cleaner technologies and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This should mean oil companies won't receive much support from the government or at least fossil fuels won't be the main priority.

Yet, the reasons why shale oil producers won't drill much more don't end here. Smaller companies suffered greatly during the pandemic. Their debt loads increased, whilst the earnings got negative. Some drillers even went out of business. This, obviously, led to some market consolidation. But it made many corporate managers get more conservative. In other words, instead of raising production, they tend to strengthen their companies' finances. For example, earlier on I wrote about Occidental Petroleum (OXY), one of the major shale oil players. OXY retired plenty of debt, started paying dividends, and recommenced buying back its own stock. Its main focus is, therefore, on making its stockholders happy rather than increasing production. Many other US oil companies share OXY's priorities.

What does it mean for the oil prices and XLE?

The US is the biggest oil producer in the world. It got the absolute leader in this area in 2019, outpacing Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Below are some of the data for 2021 from the EIA.

EIA

At the same time, the US is the biggest oil consumer.

EIA

The point I am making is that high oil production in the US is very important for both the country's energy independence and also the market commodity prices.

The White House administration sees the oil supply as a threat to the country's energy stability. That's why some stocks from the SPR were released. The oil reserves in the US are now lingering near multi-decade lows.

EIA

The point I am making is that lower US drilling activity and falling oil reserves can lead to higher prices of this commodity all around the world, other factors being equal.

Earlier on I wrote an article where I listed the components of the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF. Below are listed the largest holdings of this ETF fund.

Seeking Alpha

Most of the companies above are multinational corporations that do not solely rely on US shale. So, a decrease in the volume of oil drilling in the US will likely only have a positive effect on their profits and stock prices thanks to a rise in the commodity prices.

Valuations

Superficially, it looks like XLE is not a buy because it is lingering near its 10-year high.

Data by YCharts

It also looks obvious that XLE ETF valuations correlate with oil prices. It is true. But in the recent few months, XLE has been outperforming crude oil. It might signal overvaluation. But in fact, it shows a very good momentum. Any upside movement in the oil prices should produce an even bigger surge in XLE valuations.

Data by YCharts

I would also like to judge if oil is overvalued according to a few traditional measures.

First, let us take the common gold-to-oil ratio. I would say that neither gold nor oil is overvalued right now. Both are now trading at about average levels.

Gold to oil ratio history

Macrotrends

Below I have also placed two graphs - the blue one represents crude oil, whilst the orange one shows the S&P 500 valuation. Right now it looks like S&P 500 is overperforming oil. This means that oil is undervalued vs. S&P 500.

Crude oil vs. the S&P 500

Macrotrends

Risks

Obviously, there are risks to my thesis. The biggest assumption I make is that all other factors would stay equal. But here are the factors that may change the whole picture.

The OPEC would raise production. That's not my base-case scenario because major OPEC players, most notably Saudi Arabia, are quite conservative in their assumptions. They always factor in the economic risks and Chinese demand. So, unless they are absolutely certain the oil demand is high and will stay so, they will not increase production.

That's not my base-case scenario because major OPEC players, most notably Saudi Arabia, are quite conservative in their assumptions. They always factor in the economic risks and Chinese demand. So, unless they are absolutely certain the oil demand is high and will stay so, they will not increase production. The sanctions against Russia, Iran or Venezuela would be suspended . As we all know, these countries have large oil reserves. So, if sanctions against any of these countries get suspended, we might see higher oil supplies. But right now this does not seem to be likely.

. As we all know, these countries have large oil reserves. So, if sanctions against any of these countries get suspended, we might see higher oil supplies. But right now this does not seem to be likely. The biggest risk is that of an economic recession. This is the biggest downside risk, in my opinion. Central banks are tightening their monetary policies. Most notably, in the US the Fed will most probably hike the interest rates twice. This might provoke an economic downturn, thus pushing oil prices downwards.

Conclusion

It is not profitable for oil majors to raise production in the shale oil patch. Many corporations have got conservative and want to use cash in order to pay down the debt. The environmental regulations have got quite rigorous as well. So, we should not expect a big increase in US shale oil production. This should pressurize the oil supply, thus keeping the oil prices high. There are certain risks to this bullish thesis, most notably the global recession.