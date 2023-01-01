sankai

Thesis

The increased adoption of generative AI based tools is just another tailwind for the semiconductor industry. We believe that the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is fundamentally undervalued, with many more years of growth in store for the semiconductor industry.

You can read our initial writeup of SOXX here.

The AI Hype

ChatGPT has seemingly taken over the technology industry. Rather than talk about ChatGPT specifically, it's more productive to think about all types of AI-based workloads. In order to power many AI-based workloads a large amount of computing power is not only required to create the output, it is also required to send data back and "train" the model. This three part process is much more compute intensive than simply spitting out answers to mathematical equations or users' search queries.

Efficiency improvements in hardware and software can only go so far, and this has to do with the physical limitations surrounding hardware such as interconnect speeds. This has created a situation where parallel architectures are required.

Here is an excerpt from an article talking about whether computing power will bottleneck AI growth (Mirco Musolesi is a professor of computer science at University College London):

New AI supercomputers, such as the ones in development by Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia, will solve some of these problems "but this is only one aspect of the problem," said Musolesi. "Since the models do not fit on a single computing unit, there is the need of building parallel architectures supporting this type of specialised operations in a distributed and fault-tolerant way. The future will be probably about scaling the models further and, probably, the "Holy Grail" will be about "lossless compression" of these very large models".

Here is another excerpt from that same article:

The scale of compute power required to run ChatGPT A large language model such as GPT-3 requires a significant amount of energy and computing power for its initial training. This is in part due to the limited memory capacity of even the largest GPUs used to train the systems, requiring multiple processors to be running in parallel. Even querying a model using ChatGPT requires multi-core CPUs if done in real-time. This has led to processing power becoming a major barrier limiting how advanced an AI model can become. GPT-3 is one of the largest ever created with 175bn parameters and, according to a research paper by Nvidia and Microsoft Research "even if we are able to fit the model in a single GPU, the high number of compute operations required can result in unrealistically long training times" with GPT-3 taking an estimated 288 years on a single V100 Nvidia GPU. Using processors running in parallel is the most common solution to speed things up but it has its limitations, as beyond a certain number of GPUS the per-GPU batch size becomes too small and increasing numbers further becomes less viable while increasing costs.

So, in order to run and train these models, companies need to purchase not just one piece of computing hardware (such as a GPU), but multiple. As user numbers and data sets scale up, so does the overall computing requirement and consequently the number of compute clusters.

In my opinion, many AI-based workloads will transition to ASICs or some type of SoC, but it is likely that the same issue remains regarding the inability to run the workloads on a single piece of silicon.

Over time, the types of chips that are required for datacenter, AI, and other computing tasks will change. This could reduce the profitability of companies that focus on specific architecture (such as x86) or a certain type of product (such as a GPU). Fortunately for investors these companies are generally speaking nimble and open minded. Even in a worst-case scenario enough pick and shovel plays are present within SOXX to mitigate the potential for investors to be on the wrong side of technological disruption.

Picks and Shovels

Investors in SOXX gain exposure to many different themes within the semiconductor industry.

Here are the top ten holdings of the ETF:

Top Holdings of the SOXX ETF (iShares)

While many semiconductor companies have individual risks, investing in a broad ETF such as SOXX gives investors some level of protection. For example, let's say that the major cloud hyperscalers begin to design their own chips and seek to cut out companies such as Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and NVIDIA (NVDA). In such a scenario they will still need those chips to be manufactured, which requires machines from KLA (KLAC) and Applied Materials (AMAT). There are many such scenarios that could play out within the semiconductor industry, but as long as an investor takes a broad approach they will benefit from overall sector growth and mitigate the risks associated with any one company. Another benefit of owning an ETF is that poorly performing companies will eventually get removed, similar to how S&P 500 inclusion works.

Price Action

SOXX has meaningfully outperformed SPY year to date. Much of this outperformance can be attributed to investors being in an incrementally more risk on mood, as well as some amount of mean reversion (since semis performed so poorly in 2022).

Data by YCharts

SOXX has outperformed SPY over the past five years and we expect this outperformance to continue.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

SOXX is surprisingly undervalued despite the multitude of growth drivers over the coming decade.

SOXX Fund Characteristics (iShares)

We find a P/E ratio of 15.65 to be well below where SOXX should trade based on fundamentals. For reference, SPY trades at a P/E of 18.41. We believe that semis should trade in parity to the S&P 500 at a minimum, and ideally with a slight premium.

SPY Fund Characteristics (State Street Global Advisors)

Risks

A risk to this bullish thesis is geopolitical turmoil threatening the semiconductor supply chain. An investment in semis comes with geopolitical baggage because the semiconductor industry is used as a political football by countries all across the world. Each country is seeking to ensure that they have an adequate supply of chips while also seeking to limit competing countries' access to technology. Over time this can create a powder keg situation, and this is why geopolitical risks are the main risks associated with broadly investing in semiconductors.

Another risk is potential efficiency improvements in software that may reduce the computing power required to train AI or manage data center workloads. This would lead to decreased sales and reduce the value of many companies within the semiconductor supply chain.

Lastly, upstarts may disrupt the mature holdings in SOXX. SOXX does not have much exposure to smaller semiconductor companies, and if those companies begin to chip away at the sales of the larger firms, investors in SOXX would not gain anything from it.

We view the overall risk/reward to be favorable and see many more years of growth ahead of the semiconductor industry. That being said, investors who have a higher than average aversion to risk may want to steer clear.

Key Takeaway

The bull case for the semiconductor industry remains intact, and there is a decade plus of growth ahead of the industry. As usage of AI-based models increases, so will the computing power required to make it all possible. The more data storage and data requests, the more datacenter computing power will be required. We view the valuation of SOXX to be attractive and long-term investors can continue to buy here, as long as they are aware of the risk factors (especially geopolitical risk).