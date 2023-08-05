Biogen Should Resume Strong Growth With Zuranolone Approval

Mar. 07, 2023 2:47 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)SAGE
William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.41K Followers

Summary

  • Biogen Q4 revenue was down 7% y/y.
  • Zuranolone is a breakthrough depression therapy with an August 5, 2023, PDUFA date.
  • Leqembi could generate strong revenue with full approval, but reimbursement remains an issue.

Senior woman with headache sitting in the bed at home

FG Trade

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been a roller-coaster ride for investors for several years now. Back in 2015 it ran up to over $440 per share. It dropped as low as $205 in 2016 but got above or near $350 in 2018 and 2021. Despite

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.41K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IONS, BIIB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.