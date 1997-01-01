Genpact: Growth Pegged On AI Consumption Business Models

Mar. 07, 2023 2:58 AM ETGenpact Limited (G)
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Genpact creates a competitive advantage for its clients by applying its data-tech-AI services to transform their businesses.
  • Genpact is yet to integrate ChatGPT despite its popularity in the AI world.
  • Genpact has continued to strengthen its relationship with clients by supporting data solutions on platforms such as Google cloud systems, Microsoft Azure, AWS, SAP, Snowflake, Oracle, etc.

Global connection

piranka

Global professionals’ services company, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was “named to the Forbes List of America’s Best Large Employers 2023”, a move indicating its clear focus on talent in business performance. Genpact’s share price has risen 11.43% (YoY) and is

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.59K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.