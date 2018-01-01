FatCamera

A Quick Take On Hydrofarm Holdings

Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM) went public in December 2020, raising approximately $173 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $20.00 per share.

The firm manufactures and distributes a range of hydroponic equipment and supplies.

Until industry conditions begin to point to a rosier outlook and the firm reignites revenue growth, I’m on Hold for HYFM stock.

Hydrofarm Overview

Petaluma, California-based Hydrofarm was founded to design, manufacture, and distribute controlled environment agriculture products, also known as vertical farming, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO, Bill Toler, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously CEO of Hostess Brands (TWNK) and has more than 35 years experience in the supply chain management and CPG business.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Lighting

Equipment

Grow Media

Nutrients

Supplies

The graphic below shows examples of the above categories:

Company Products (SEC)

Hydrofarm’s Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for vertical farming was an estimated $2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.7 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 21.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption by consumers of fruits and vegetables that are produced in an environmentally-friendly manner as well as the strong growth of population in large urban centers.

Also, indoor farming can produce crops throughout the year, protecting crops from extreme weather.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth rate of various aspects of the vertical farming market in Canada:

Canada Vertical Farming Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

National wholesale distributors

Small regional competitors

Hydrofarm’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has fallen in recent quarters:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has dropped considerably recently:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have increased markedly in recent quarters:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have worsened recently:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also produced sharply negative results recently:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, HYFM’s stock price has fallen 87% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index's drop of 6.6%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022’s results, management highlighted net sales as being within previous expectations while free cash flow exceeded its internal estimates.

Leadership noted the continuing challenge facing its retail channel sales but the improving results for commercial sales in various U.S. states.

Commercial sales rose from 19% of its sales through Q3 2021 to 31% of its sales in the first three quarters of 2022.

As to its financial results, total revenue dropped 40% year-over-year, while gross profit margin fell 16 percentage points.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue continued higher, a worrying trend that management will need to more fully address.

Operating losses worsened, further pressuring the stock in a rising cost of capital environment that punishes money-losing companies.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $16.5 million in cash and equivalents and $118.8 million in total debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $21.5 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for a hefty $9.4 million. The company paid a substantial $8.3 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Hydrofarm

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 0.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 0.2 Revenue Growth Rate -13.8% Net Income Margin -66.4% GAAP EBITDA % -5.6% Market Capitalization $74,530,000 Enterprise Value $229,670,000 Operating Cash Flow -$12,070,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$5.82 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Future Prospects For Hydrofarm

Looking ahead, management expects the cannabis industry to stabilize and return to growth; however, the timing of that activity is a major question.

Legislation activity in the U.S. continues to provide a larger addressable market, especially for the firm’s commercial focus on growers in more recently-legalized jurisdictions.

Management said that the post-pandemic supply-demand imbalance is becoming less pronounced as time passes.

Consumable product sales have reduced the company's revenue decline to a greater degree than competitors, according to management.

Regarding valuation, the market has punished the stock’s EV/Revenue multiple to lifetime lows over the past 12 months, as the chart shows below:

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the likelihood of a macroeconomic recession or downturn, reducing discretionary demand for cannabis products, thereby pressuring growers who are the firm’s customers.

Notably, leadership believes that the firm’s ‘strong financial position’ will give it a leg up in what it appears to view as potential for consolidation through M&A deals.

However, HYFM has generated positive cash flow in only the last two quarters and management also filed a shelf offering for ‘flexibility’ purposes, although it said it has no current plans to raise debt or equity.

I expect management will be tempted to acquire market share during this cannabis recession through acquisitions and that it will need to raise additional capital to do so.

The question is whether it will be through shareholder-diluting equity or interest expense-increasing debt.

Regardless, until industry conditions begin to point to a rosier outlook and the firm reignites organic revenue growth, I’m on Hold for HYFM stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.