Espey Manufacturing: Only Fairly Valued, Not An Opportunity

Mar. 07, 2023 3:16 AM ETEspey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP)
Summary

  • Espey Manufacturing manufactures power systems (transformers, converters) for vehicles, particularly defense vehicles.
  • The company's revenues and margins have historically correlated with the U.S. defense budget. With current geopolitical tension on the rise, the company is posed to do more business.
  • However, the company does not enjoy a particular technological moat, so the competition will continue threatening the company's margins.
  • Despite its industry's tailwinds, I believe ESP stock is not an opportunity because its share price already discounts all positive developments.
  • Purchasing at these prices, the shareholder receives a fair value if the company grows (probable) but a loss if the company does not grow. This is not an asymmetric opportunity for the investor.
Military Operation at sunrise

guvendemir

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE:ESP) is a maker of power supplies, converters, transformers, and related products, used particularly in defense vehicles and railroads.

The company has been growing recently, in line with higher spending on U.S. defense. Coupled with cost efficiencies, the company's

Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

