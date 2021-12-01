Deagreez

You develop your interests and skills over the course of your life, and with time and a bit of luck, figure out what you are good at, and hone in on your core competencies.

The same holds true for companies, as there is no need to stray too far away from what they are good at. That's because investors are no dummies, and can diversify on their own by buying stock of different companies.

Companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO) figured that out a decade ago, when it tried and failed to have as many as 50 "market adjacencies" at one point.

Others, like General Electric (GE), never learned this lesson, and by trying to do too much, it failed miserably.

It seems like oil giants BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL) have finally caught the message, with their CEOs recently remarking that they plan to get back to their roots of oil and gas and away from renewable energy.

This brings me to MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), which sticks to its knitting of being a critical component of the energy value chain. Let's see what makes MPLX a great high income opportunity at present.

Why MPLX?

MPLX (issues schedule K-1) is a master limited partnership (issues K-1) that was spun off from Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in 2012. It has a fairly straightforward business model, owning and operating long-lived assets, including pipelines and storage tanks, which are used to transport energy products from one place to another. MPLX also has an inland marine business, docks, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities linked to key U.S. supply basins, particularly in the Appalachia region.

MPLX's asset base was built primarily to serve its original equity sponsor, Marathon Petroleum. While the two companies may seem intertwined, make no mistake that MPLX is an independent company. That's because Marathon Petroleum exchanged its general partner economic interests including IDRs (incentive distribution rights) for common equity in MPLX in 2017. This is a shareholder friendly move as it removes potential for conflicts of interest.

In some respects, MPLX gives investors the best of two worlds. That's because while midstream peer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is focused on distribution growth and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is focused on unit buybacks, MPLX has given investors both. This is reflected by $17 billion worth of share repurchases and a 30% increase to the distribution since May of 2021.

Meanwhile, MPLX is benefitting from higher volumes, particularly in the Appalachian region, which was up 11% in 2022. Strong volume growth helped MPLX achieve 7.7% growth in net operating cashflow to $1.37 billion during the fourth quarter. Distributable cash flow also grew by a respectable albeit slower 5% YoY during Q4, as it was impacted by a $23 million special compensation award provided to employees in recognition of their efforts. Management expressed that it does not expect this to be a part of its future run rate.

The strong overall results enabled MPLX to raise its distribution by 10% last year, and importantly, it remains well-covered by a 1.6x distribution coverage ratio. Moreover, the distribution is supported by a strong balance sheet with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x, sitting below management's 4.0x target range, and below the 4.5x range generally deemed safe by ratings agencies.

Looking ahead, MPLX is well-positioned to continue returning capital to unitholders, as it has $850 million remaining on its unit repurchase authorizations. Plus, management expects to have $1 billion in excess free cash flow after paying the dividend, giving it capacity to buy back units and fund growth projects at the same time. This includes projects in key shale regions noted during the recent conference call:

We announced our capital expenditure outlook for 2023 of $950 million. Our plan includes approximately $800 million of growth capital and $150 million of maintenance capital. Our growth capital plan is anchored in the Marcellus, Permian and Bakken basins. In addition to new gas processing plants in the Marcellus and Permian, the remainder of our capital plan is mostly focused on other investments targeted at expansion or debottlenecking of existing assets to meet customer demand. While our capital outlook is primarily focused on our current L&S and G&P footprint, we will continue to evaluate low carbon opportunities where we can leverage technologies that are complementary with our asset footprint and expertise.

Lastly, MPLX remains value priced at $34.94 with an EV/EBITDA of 10.0, sitting at the low end of its range over the past 2+ years, as shown below. Analysts have an average price target of $38.21, equating to a potential 18% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

MPLX stands out in the midstream space for its robust shareholder returns through buybacks and distribution raises. It generates stable cash flow from its integrated asset base through market cycles, and management is striking a balance between growth projects and capital returns. Furthermore, MPLX remains attractively valued for income investors while paying a high 8.9% distribution yield.