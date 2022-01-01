ASphotowed/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In 2022, Eni (NYSE:E) delivered a solid set of numbers. We can summarise the operating results by doubling the 2021 core operating profit, ending up at €20.4 billion. This was supported by the Exploration & Production division which was the clear 2022 driving force with an increase of over 70% to €16.4 billion (fully backed by the commodity price environment and Eni's cost optimization strategy). The gas sector also grew with an EBIT of €2.1 billion, and the company ensured the right alternatives to Russian gas. More importantly and in line with Mare Evidence Lab's thesis, we should note the best result ever for the Refining & Marketing division at €2.2 billion compared to the breakeven results achieved in 2021. It was not an easy call to be neutral on Eni; however, ahead of the Q3 results comment, we provided an overweight target after many quarters of 'wait & see' approach. In this period, Eni's stock price was up by almost 20% (including its tasty DPS) and outperformed the S&P 500 returns. Aside from the compelling valuation, our investment thesis was based on: 1) a decade of underinvestment in oil (and Eni's strong franchise in E&P plus Saipem); 2) a solid balance sheet, and 3) the Plenitude IPO. The CEO did not shy away from the question of why, despite the record accounts of 2022 and the strategic plan release, the stock fell by more than 4% on the reporting day. He replied that «when you implement a new dividend policy, investors need time to evaluate the changes". To sum up, Eni simplified and increased the coupon to 94 cents in 2023 cents from the previous 88 cents in 2022.

Looking at the details, we note that:

The adjusted net profit attributable to Eni shareholders for the 2022 financial year reached €13.3 billion with an increase of €9 billion compared to the 2021 financial year. An increase that the group attributes "to the excellent industrial management results and the remarkable contribution of the subsidiaries". Indeed, we should also recall a capital gain of €2.5 billion relating to the Azule operation (the joint venture with BP that created Angola's largest independent oil and gas producer) and the €400 million net proceeds from the Norwegian company Vår Energi. Net income from associates was better than consensus expectation and resulted in €0.69 billion vs an average forecast of €0.5 billion (Fig 1); Organic cash flow generation reached a flow of €20.4 billion and was able to finance new investments as well as to reduce the debt ratio to 0.13 (a historic low for the group). CFFO pre-working capital consensus was set at €20 billion. The CFFO result suggests a slight miss at the operating profit level; however, this was mainly due to a non-cash write-offs impact in Q4; Still in support of our thesis, in September and November, Eni paid the first and second quarterly tranches of the 2022 dividend of €0.22 per share, for a total of €1.47 billion. The third tranche of the same amount per share will be paid this March 22. The buyback program was also completed last November. In total, the company allocated €5.4 billion to dividends and treasury shares repurchase. Eni's leverage is currently at 13% and is down from 20% compared to the previous year; In 2022, the group added another 750 million barrels to its resource portfolio. Following unscheduled outages and force majeure, oil production slightly decreased by -4% on a yearly basis to 1.6 million barrels per day. Despite that, and positive for the future, many of the new discoveries have taken place in the proximity of existing production plants and infrastructures, according to the fast-track development model. For instance, we might mention Algeria, Egypt, and Abu Dhabi; On a negative note, taxes were slightly higher than our internal expectation. This was due to the Italian energy solidarity tax contributions. Here at the Lab, we already covered this topic in this publication; Still related to our upside, Plenitude achieved its 2022 operational and financial targets with an EBIT of €340 million and reaching 2.2 GW of renewable capacity. Plenitude will be also supported by the newly established Eni Sustainable Mobility company which will carry out the plan to reduce B2C client emissions. The Plentitude IPO remains on Eni's horizon (at the favorable market condition) and the CEO, once again, empathizes that "there is only one plan A" i.e. the right IPO to maximize shareholders' interest and Plenitude's full asset potential (Fig 2).

Conclusion and Valuation

Well, Eni achieved a record year and its valuation is totally not justified. Indeed, the company is trading at a price/earnings ratio of 3.5x (compared to EU players at > 6x and US peers at over > 10x). We recently analyzed Eni with the following two publications:

Records results, historic low debt, and still a renewable energy IPO to consider. Having announced a new DPS increase of 7%, the company is trading at a 7% yield. Here at the Lab, we say no more, and we decided to maintain our €16 per share buy rating target ($34 in ADR).

