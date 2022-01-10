Justin Sullivan

Article Thesis

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will report its quarterly earnings results later this week. In this report, we'll look at what investors can expect from the company's report, and we'll also delve into ORCL stock's outlook going forward.

Will Oracle Beat Earnings Estimates Again?

Oracle Corporation has a clear history of outperforming expectations. That can be seen in the following screencap from Seeking Alpha's earnings page:

Seeking Alpha

Oracle has beaten revenue estimates in 10 out of the last 12 quarters, and the same holds true for earnings per share estimates. The company beat estimates on both lines during the most recent quarter, which might be the most important metric, as the most recent results should be the most significant ones.

Right now, analysts are predicting that Oracle will report revenues of $12.4 billion for its fiscal third quarter, which would be up marginally on a sequential basis, as ORCL generated revenues of $12.3 billion for the most recent quarter. The quarter-to-quarter growth rate would thus be around 1%, which isn't bad but not great, either. On a year-over-year basis, Oracle's growth will be much stronger, but that will, at least partially, be driven by M&A. Relative to the previous year's quarter, the expected top-line number implies a growth rate of around 19%, which is relatively in line with the reported growth for the previous two quarters, when the takeover of Cerner had a large impact on ORCL's reported growth as well.

Looking at the bottom line, Oracle Corporation is forecasted to report earnings per share of $1.20, which would be down marginally from the previous quarter. If Oracle continues to beat estimates, as it has done most of the time over the last couple of years, actual results could be better, however. That could make sense, as revenues are expected to grow on a sequential basis as well. On top of that, two other factors could drive profitability on a per-share basis compared to the previous quarter.

First, Oracle's takeover of Cerner will go hand in hand with the capturing of synergies. Over time, more and more synergies should get captured, thus costs might have declined sequentially. Second, Oracle is an avid repurchaser of its own common shares, thus the share count likely has declined compared to the previous quarter. All else equal, this should provide a small boost to its earnings per share growth. I thus believe that there is a good chance that Oracle will beat estimates again when it reports its third-quarter earnings results, although there is, of course, no guarantee for that.

What else should investors keep an eye on when Oracle reports its quarterly results? There are a couple of noteworthy items, I believe.

First, since we are in a rising interest rate environment where debt becomes more costly over time as lower-yielding debt is being refinanced. In an environment like this, paying down debt makes sense, as it results in lower interest expenses, all else equal. This, in turn, increases a company's net profits and thus also its earnings per share over time.

Looking at Oracle's most recent 10-Q filing, we see the following:

ORCL 10-Q

Oracle's cash position, including equivalents, totaled $7 billion at the end of the most recent quarter. At the same time, Oracle's debt position totaled $91 billion, which makes for an $84 billion net debt position. That's quite sizeable in absolute terms, although it makes sense to see debt in perspective to other metrics, such as EBITDA or cash flow.

Oracle is expected to generate EBITDA of $22.4 billion this year. That makes for a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 3.8, which is not ultra-high but still rather elevated. Especially in a rising rates environment, less leverage would be a good thing. I thus expect that Oracle will pay down some debt in the coming quarters and years. Luckily, the company should have the cash flow that is required to do so. During the last two quarters, i.e. since the beginning of the current fiscal year, Oracle has generated operating cash flows of $7.2 billion, or $3.6 billion per quarter (or more than $14 billion annualized). Somewhat seasonal patterns suggest that annual cash flows could be even higher -- they also were in the previous fiscal year, even though the Cerner acquisition had less of an impact there.

When we account for capital expenditures, Oracle should still have around $8 billion to $9 billion in free cash left over. Around $3.5 billion of that is needed for Oracle's dividend, assuming the dividend will stay at the current level. Thus Oracle has around $5 billion in leftover cash that it can allocate between buybacks and debt reduction. The company can't drastically lower its net debt in the foreseeable future with this level of cash generation, but debt can still be reduced over time. On top of that, Oracle's leverage ratio should also shrink due to EBITDA growth -- with ORCL being forecasted to grow its EBITDA by 13% next year, that alone will shrink the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.3, even before any cash flow being allocated to reducing the debt position in absolute terms. Between absolute debt reduction due to cash being allocated to that and EBITDA growth at the same time, Oracle's leverage ratio should decline meaningfully over the next couple of years -- if management decides that this is what the company should pursue.

Outlook Is Solid

With more than $12 billion being expected for Oracle's revenue for the quarter, the company should be well on its way to breaching the $50 billion revenue milestone this year. That target has been shown in a recent investor presentation:

Oracle presentation

While this growth is partially driven by M&A, including the recent Cerner takeover, Oracle is also growing organically. Oracle's cloud business has been a driver here, as the company is pursuing to become a single source of enterprise technology needs -- at least that's a stated goal. And since Oracle is active in a wide array of services, including storage, computing, databases, security, and so on, the vision to become a one-stop shop makes sense, even if it may not work out perfectly. There's considerable growth potential in the cloud computing space, and Oracle should be one of the companies that benefit from said market growth over the coming years. Between that, the capturing of synergies, margin expansion efforts, some potential debt reduction (which could result in lower interest expenses), and buybacks that drive earnings per share growth, Oracle is expected to grow its profit at a low-teens rate over the next couple of years, although the current year will be a year of almost no earnings per share growth, according to the analyst community:

Seeking Alpha

While there is no guarantee that Oracle will deliver this kind of earnings per share growth, the track record of outperforming expectations bodes well for the future. Even if Oracle were to deliver a high single digits earnings per share growth rate in the next four years, versus the forecasted 12% growth beyond the current year, that would still make for a fundamentally very sound performance.

Valuations should be considered as well, and here, Oracle doesn't look as good anymore. Oracle has seen its shares rise by 21% over the last year, while the broad market pulled back. This has made ORCL more expensive, and the company is now valued at more than 18x net profits. Since the broad market is trading at an earnings multiple of around 17, one can argue that ORCL is not a great value right here. It was significantly more attractive when shares traded at just above $60 last year -- the earnings multiple was just 12 at that time. Likewise, the dividend yield has declined as well due to Oracle's strong share price performance in the recent past. With shares offering a dividend yield of 1.4% today, they are a considerably weaker income investment compared to last year, when the dividend yield was as high as 2% -- which was above the broad market's yield, while the current dividend yield is below what one can get from the broad market.

Takeaway

Oracle has a history of beating estimates, and the same could hold true when ORCL reports its quarterly results later this week. After all, analyst estimates seem quite conservative -- the capturing of synergies could allow ORCL to outperform expectations.

The longer-term outlook is solid, but due to a somewhat elevated valuation, I do not consider Oracle a buy at current prices -- it could pay off to wait for a better buying opportunity, as shares do not look like a great value at more than 18x net profits.