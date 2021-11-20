Yongyuan Dai

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have seen a strong upside revaluation since reaching a low in November which has been related to a number of factors including (1) Improving investor sentiment, (2) The reopening of China’s economy after a brutal 3-year stretch of COVID-19 lockdowns and (3) The company’s February announcement of a $5B stock buyback that is expected to be completed by the end of FY 2025. Despite the upward revaluation, shares of Baidu are still attractively valued. I believe the risk profile is still favorable and if Baidu sees a recovery in the important online advertising market in FY 2023, the technology company could see a return to positive top line growth rates and an even higher valuation!

Data by YCharts

Disappointing FY 2022 performance for Baidu, but the situation could soon improve

Baidu faced a lot of headwinds in the last three years. First, Chinese regulators unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the big tech sector in 2020 and punished it for transgressions of the past. Chinese tech companies failed to report past transactions, as an example, and received fines from regulators as well as a stricter regulatory framework as a result.

Then, when COVID-19 hit in 2020, growth in the Chinese economy slowed and the Baidu experienced a slowdown in its business, in part because marketers have pulled back from ad spending. Baidu makes the majority of its money from online ad sales, since Baidu owns China's most popular search engine.

Online marketing in China has seen headwinds in FY 2022, in part due to deteriorating producer and consumer sentiment in a country that escalated its COVID-19 lockdowns last year. Primarily for those reasons, Baidu reported a 7.4% drop in online marketing revenues to 74.7B Chinese Yuan ($10.8B) in FY 2022. Online marketing revenues accounted for 60.4% of Baidu’s revenues. Since online advertising remained Baidu’s largest business, the slowdown in ad spending in the Chinese online market resulted in a 1% decline in Baidu’s consolidated revenue growth: Baidu reported revenues of 123.7B Chinese Yuan ($17.9B) in FY 2022. The Chinese tech company, however, remained solidly profitable with operating income of $15.9B Chinese Yuan ($2.3B), showing 51% year-over-year growth.

Source: Baidu

Despite the slowdown in digital advertising, there are good reasons to believe in a rebound for Baidu in FY 2023, especially now that the Chinese economy reopened in Q1’23. After three years of lockdowns there is a lot of pent-up demand that will be unleashed by both consumers and businesses and Baidu could certainly be among those companies that benefit from a surge in consumer spending. Since China's economy started to reopen only in January, investors will still have to wait until the release of Q2'23 earnings before they can potentially see some recovery effects in Baidu's online marketing segment.

But I believe things are moving in the right direction. At the beginning of March, China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index jumped from 50.1 to 52.6, indicating improving economic sentiment that follows directly from China’s reopening efforts in January. A continual recovery in factory activity and consumer spending would most likely help Baidu's ad sales and top line growth.

Source: CNBC

$5B stock buyback

When Baidu reported FY 2022 earnings, the company announced a $5B stock buyback which, based on a current market cap of $52B, will allow the Chinese technology company to repurchase approximately 9.6% of its outstanding shares. The buyback is expected to be completed by the end of FY 2025. While I am generally not a big fan of stock buybacks -- because I believe most companies do them wrong by repurchasing shares when they are expensive -- a stock buyback here makes sense since Baidu's shares remain attractively valued, despite a near-doubling of the stock price since November 2022.

Baidu’s valuation

Shares of Baidu are currently valued at a P/E ratio of 11.8 X which is exceptionally cheap, in my opinion. Baidu is currently trading 9% below its 1-year average P/E ratio. Considering that Baidu is projected to grow EPS 14% in FY 2023 and 15% in FY 2024, and that the economy could deliver a powerful EPS catalyst in the next two years due to its reopening, I believe estimates could reset to the upside. Additionally, Baidu's valuation is almost as attractive as Alibaba's (BABA). Alibaba also remains a top recovery pick for me in 2023.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Baidu

There is a certain political risk that comes with investing in Chinese tech companies. Whether it is Baidu, Alibaba or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), China’s companies have suffered great valuation declines over the last three years, largely because China’s regulators tightened the regulatory framework. Going forward, I will pay close attention to the performance of Baidu’s online marketing business, which is still the firm’s bread and butter operation. A decline in online marketing revenue growth could be a reason for me to change my opinion on Baidu.

Final thoughts

I believe the investment environment for Chinese technology companies has greatly improved lately, in part because China has reopened its economy after a brutal three-year lockdown. Because Baidu owns the most dominant search engine in China, Baidu could profit handsomely from a recovery in online digital marketing advertising in FY 2023 as pent-up demand gets unleashed and consumers and businesses open up their wallets. The $5B stock buyback is an added bonus and since the stock is cheap, I see further upside for Baidu's shares!